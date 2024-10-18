S. Korean Army holds live-fire drill of Cheonmu multiple rocket system

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our military conducted live-fire training of the multiple launch rocket system Cheonmu at the front line in Gangwon Province.



We confirmed its powerful capability to neutralize North Korea's long-range artillery positions.



Reporter Song Geum-han has the story.



[Report]



Ahead of the night firing, the launchers are on standby, aiming at a target in the East Sea.



As the full-scale training begins, rockets soar into the sky, emitting white smoke.



The 130mm multiple launch rocket Cheonmu is fired continuously, precisely aiming at the virtual target.



The 130mm rocket Cheonmu, which underwent live-fire training at an army unit in the Goseong area of Gangwon Province, can fire up to 12 rounds at once.



It boasts not only powerful firepower but also significant mobility.



The mobile launcher can maneuver at a speed of 80 km/h and can launch its first round within 7 minutes of stopping.



It has a maximum range of 36 km.



If North Korea provokes, it can strike the enemy's long-range artillery positions directly.



The Marine Corps artillery training, including the Cheonmu deployed on Baengnyeongdo and Yeonpyeongdo islands, was resumed last June.



This training was resumed after being suspended during the inter-Korean reconciliation phase and after the complete suspension of the September 19 military agreement for the first time in seven years.



In July, artillery firing using K9 self-propelled howitzers was also resumed near the land border area.



This night live-fire training of the Cheonmu was conducted at a training ground within 5 km south of the military demarcation line.



[Colonel Seo Woo-seok/South Korean Army Public Affairs Director: "The Army is committed to practical training and education, preparing the will and capability to respond decisively to enemy provocations based on the 'immediate, strong, and thorough' principle."]



The military is strengthening its readiness posture in border areas in response to North Korea, which has recently raised its threat level targeting the metropolitan area.



This is KBS News reporter Song Geum-han.



