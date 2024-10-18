News 9

U.S. expresses conern over DPRK military deployment, Russia in denial

[Anchor]

The international community has condemned Russia's invasion, and now, as the DPRK sends a large number of troops to support Russia, they are showing immediate responses.

The United States has analyzed that Russia is under desperate conditions, and the European Union has announced plans for additional sanctions.

Let's connect to Washington for more details.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook, has there been an official response from the United States regarding the DPRK troop deployment?

[Reporter]

Yes, it is early morning here in Washington, so the U.S. government's official response has not yet been released.

In the meantime, U.S. authorities have stated that they are closely monitoring the situation regarding the DPRK's troop deployment to Russia.

In particular, since last year's North-Russia summit, they have expressed concerns about the influx of DPRK weapons through Russia's Far East region.

There have also been mentions that if the DPRK troops are deployed to the battlefield in Ukraine, they would become a shield for Russia.

The U.S. Department of Defense assessed that the deployment of DPRK troops signifies that Russia's desperate conditions has reached a new level beyond massive casualties from the war.

Let's hear the statement directly.

[Patrick Ryder/U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary: "As you've heard us recently say, the casualties that Russia is experiencing on the front lines are extremely significant, upwards of 600,000 killed or wounded."]

The European Union stated that relying on countries like the DPRK reflects Russia's vulnerabilities and that they are prepared to take measures, including considering additional sanctions.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also mentioned that he is in close contact with all partner countries, including South Korea.

[Anchor]

Russia has previously denied the rumors of DPRK troop deployment as fake news; has there been a new stance?

[Reporter]

Russia has not yet released an official stance regarding the National Intelligence Service's announcement.

Since the surfacing of rumors of DPRK troop deployment, Russia has consistently maintained that it is "false information."

Specifically, they have dismissed it as a lie fabricated by Ukrainian President Zelensky to draw Western attention and support.

Most Russian media have also shown a tone of denial regarding the DPRK troop deployment rumors.

However, one Russian media outlet did report that if DPRK troops are deployed, they would be stationed on Russian territory, not Ukrainian territory.

This has been Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

