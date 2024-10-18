DPRK Special Operations Brigade strongest in ideological armament

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Analyzing what kind of unit the DPRK Special Operations Brigade is and why this unit is being deployed to Russia clarifies the military purpose of the DPRK's deployment.



There are analyses suggesting that if the DPRK's special operations units, which are responsible for striking key facilities and disrupting rear operations, gain real combat experience, it could have significant impact on our security.



Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the story.



[Report]



The DPRK held a large-scale military parade last year to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding.



At that time, the DPRK introduced its special operations units as the first highlight in the video.



[DPRK Founding Day 75th Anniversary Parade/Last February: "How many historical challenges have been crushed to defend the Party and the revolution with these red guns and spear?"]



The unit being deployed to Russia this time is the 11th Corps, an elite unit under the 'Storm Corps' of the Special Operations Forces.



The DPRK reported earlier this month that Chairman Kim Jong-un ordered perfect tactical preparations during a visit to the training base of this unit, which is presumed to be deployed.



[Korean Central TV/Oct. 4th: "In any combat situation, the entrusted special operation mission is to be carried out reliably and successfully..."]



The DPRK military is placing significant importance on the Special Operations Forces by classifying them as a separate military branch, unlike ground, naval, and air forces, to strengthen the status of special operations units.



Analyses show that in case of emergency, they are responsible for striking key units and facilities, assassinating key figures, and disrupting rear operations using various infiltration means such as tunnels, submarines, hovercraft, and helicopters.



[Jeon In-beom/Former Army Special Warfare Command/Retired Major General: "Maintaining the DPRK's special operations units with the healthiest and ideologically armed personnel... If they conduct joint operations (with Russia), there could be issues with language or communication, so conducting independent operations would be more manageable for command and control. There seems to be aspects of concern for us."]



Concerns are also raised that if the DPRK's special forces, close to 200,000 in number, gain real combat capabilities by participating in modern warfare, it could be used for various provocations on the Korean Peninsula in the future.



KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.



