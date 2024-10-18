News 9

DPRK Special Operations Brigade strongest in ideological armament

입력 2024.10.18 (23:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Analyzing what kind of unit the DPRK Special Operations Brigade is and why this unit is being deployed to Russia clarifies the military purpose of the DPRK's deployment.

There are analyses suggesting that if the DPRK's special operations units, which are responsible for striking key facilities and disrupting rear operations, gain real combat experience, it could have significant impact on our security.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the story.

[Report]

The DPRK held a large-scale military parade last year to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding.

At that time, the DPRK introduced its special operations units as the first highlight in the video.

[DPRK Founding Day 75th Anniversary Parade/Last February: "How many historical challenges have been crushed to defend the Party and the revolution with these red guns and spear?"]

The unit being deployed to Russia this time is the 11th Corps, an elite unit under the 'Storm Corps' of the Special Operations Forces.

The DPRK reported earlier this month that Chairman Kim Jong-un ordered perfect tactical preparations during a visit to the training base of this unit, which is presumed to be deployed.

[Korean Central TV/Oct. 4th: "In any combat situation, the entrusted special operation mission is to be carried out reliably and successfully..."]

The DPRK military is placing significant importance on the Special Operations Forces by classifying them as a separate military branch, unlike ground, naval, and air forces, to strengthen the status of special operations units.

Analyses show that in case of emergency, they are responsible for striking key units and facilities, assassinating key figures, and disrupting rear operations using various infiltration means such as tunnels, submarines, hovercraft, and helicopters.

[Jeon In-beom/Former Army Special Warfare Command/Retired Major General: "Maintaining the DPRK's special operations units with the healthiest and ideologically armed personnel... If they conduct joint operations (with Russia), there could be issues with language or communication, so conducting independent operations would be more manageable for command and control. There seems to be aspects of concern for us."]

Concerns are also raised that if the DPRK's special forces, close to 200,000 in number, gain real combat capabilities by participating in modern warfare, it could be used for various provocations on the Korean Peninsula in the future.

KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DPRK Special Operations Brigade strongest in ideological armament
    • 입력 2024-10-18 23:40:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Analyzing what kind of unit the DPRK Special Operations Brigade is and why this unit is being deployed to Russia clarifies the military purpose of the DPRK's deployment.

There are analyses suggesting that if the DPRK's special operations units, which are responsible for striking key facilities and disrupting rear operations, gain real combat experience, it could have significant impact on our security.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the story.

[Report]

The DPRK held a large-scale military parade last year to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding.

At that time, the DPRK introduced its special operations units as the first highlight in the video.

[DPRK Founding Day 75th Anniversary Parade/Last February: "How many historical challenges have been crushed to defend the Party and the revolution with these red guns and spear?"]

The unit being deployed to Russia this time is the 11th Corps, an elite unit under the 'Storm Corps' of the Special Operations Forces.

The DPRK reported earlier this month that Chairman Kim Jong-un ordered perfect tactical preparations during a visit to the training base of this unit, which is presumed to be deployed.

[Korean Central TV/Oct. 4th: "In any combat situation, the entrusted special operation mission is to be carried out reliably and successfully..."]

The DPRK military is placing significant importance on the Special Operations Forces by classifying them as a separate military branch, unlike ground, naval, and air forces, to strengthen the status of special operations units.

Analyses show that in case of emergency, they are responsible for striking key units and facilities, assassinating key figures, and disrupting rear operations using various infiltration means such as tunnels, submarines, hovercraft, and helicopters.

[Jeon In-beom/Former Army Special Warfare Command/Retired Major General: "Maintaining the DPRK's special operations units with the healthiest and ideologically armed personnel... If they conduct joint operations (with Russia), there could be issues with language or communication, so conducting independent operations would be more manageable for command and control. There seems to be aspects of concern for us."]

Concerns are also raised that if the DPRK's special forces, close to 200,000 in number, gain real combat capabilities by participating in modern warfare, it could be used for various provocations on the Korean Peninsula in the future.

KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.
김용준
김용준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북, 우크라전에 특수부대 1만 2천 명 파병…<br>“천 5백 명 1차 파견”

북, 우크라전에 특수부대 1만 2천 명 파병…“천 5백 명 1차 파견”
윤 대통령 긴급 안보회의 주재<br>…“모든 수단 동원 대응”

윤 대통령 긴급 안보회의 주재…“모든 수단 동원 대응”
[단독] 북 ‘전술도로’ 단독 포착<br>…‘경고음’도 또렷

[단독] 북 ‘전술도로’ 단독 포착…‘경고음’도 또렷
윤 대통령-한 대표 21일 면담<br>…‘김 여사 문제’ 집중 거론될 듯

윤 대통령-한 대표 21일 면담…‘김 여사 문제’ 집중 거론될 듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.