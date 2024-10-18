News 9

President Yoon presides over an emergency security meeting

[Anchor]

Regarding the deployment of North Korean troops, which will have a significant impact on the security landscape of the Korean Peninsula, President Yoon Suk-yeol chaired an emergency security meeting to discuss response measures.

President Yoon stated that they will track the North Korea's troop deployment situation in cooperation with the international community and will mobilize all means to respond.

Reporter Jang Deok-soo has the story.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk-yeol chaired an emergency security meeting.

Key officials from the National Security Office, the Ministry of National Defense, and the National Intelligence Service attended.

Participants expressed strong concerns that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea has escalated from the provision of military supplies to troop deployment.

They defined this as a significant security threat not only to South Korea but also to the international community.

They emphasized that they will not overlook the situation.

They stated that they will mobilize all available means in cooperation with the international community to respond.

The presidential office stated, "We have been closely tracking the North Korean troop deployment dynamics from the beginning in cooperation with allied countries," and added, "We plan to actively seek necessary measures."

However, they refrained from mentioning what possible follow-up measures might be.

The presidential office had previously warned in June that they would reconsider the issue of military support to Ukraine after North Korea and Russia established a comprehensive strategic partnership.

This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.