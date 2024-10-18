From impeachment of Attorney General to presidential resignation, PPP Leader Han says “The public will criticize”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In response to the prosecution's decision not to indict Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, the Democratic Party has decided to impeach the Prosecutor General.



This is the first time in history that the National Assembly is expected to pass an impeachment motion, leading to the suspension of the Prosecutor General's duties, while the People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for trying to paralyze the prosecution to save its leader Lee Jae-myung.



Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa has the details.



[Report]



During the National Assembly's audit of the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office, the opposition party strongly criticized the prosecution.



[Lee Geon-tae/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "(The prosecution) has become a problem solver that cleans up all the trash created by Mrs. Kim Keon-hee."]



The ruling party countered that the opposition is conducting a trial by public opinion.



[Park Jun-tae/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Just because there is controversy surrounding the First Lady, it does not mean that a crime that does not exist should be fabricated."]



The Democratic Party's condemnation of the prosecution continued throughout the day.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Yesterday was the day the rule of law in South Korea was declared dead. The guards have become thieves and have raided the granary."]



[Kim Seung-won/Democratic Party Member: "I don't know how we will investigate and punish stock manipulation crimes in the future. Now, it seems that if one denies a crime, they cannot be punished."]



They officially announced their push for the impeachment of the Prosecutor General and other top officials, stating that it is time to remove the prosecutor's nameplate.



Amid calls from the leadership for the president to resign, the Democratic Party also announced plans for a large-scale rally on the 2nd of next month as part of their struggle outside the National Assembly.



The People Power Party retaliated, claiming that the purpose of the impeachment push is to "save Lee Jae-myung."



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "They are trying to paralyze the entire prosecution and ultimately paralyze the entire country through the impeachment of the president."]



Regarding the 'Mrs. Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecution Act,' they stated that it is clearly unconstitutional and lacks feasibility, thus cannot escape public criticism.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "They are just repeating things that they know will be rejected, without any intention of actually doing something. I believe the public will criticize such behavior."]



Meanwhile, today (10.18) during the National Assembly audit, Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office, clarified that there was a misunderstanding during the prosecution briefing yesterday (10.17) and stated that there was no request for a search warrant related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee in connection with the Deutsch Motors allegations.



KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.



