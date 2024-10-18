News 9

Kim Jong-un with map of Seoul asserts “cutting off the bad relationship with Seoul”

[Anchor]

Following the explosion of the inter-Korean road, Chairman Kim Jong-un made his first public appearance by visiting a military unit located near the capital region.

He spread out a map of Seoul and said that the blockade of the inter-Korean land route is about severing ties with Seoul, and raised the threat level by saying he would use physical force in the event of a sovereignty infringement.

Go Eun-hee reports.

[Report]

Just two days after the explosion of the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line roads, Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the command of the DPRK Army's 2nd Corps, stating that the disconnection of the inter-Korean land route shows "cutting off the bad relationship with Seoul beyond just a physical closure."

He further claimed, "This is the final declaration that physical force will be used without hesitation when our sovereignty is infringed upon by the thoroughly hostile South Korea."

[Korean Central TV: "(Chairman Kim Jong-un) said that if our offensive capabilities are used, it would be a legitimate retaliatory action against the enemy, not against our own people..."]

A photo revealed him holding discussions with a map spread out on the desk, with the words 'Seoul City' identifiable at the top of the map, and words presumed to indicate 'firepower strike' also visible.

Military authorities analyzed that it seems the operational map was released to convey a message of offense against the capital region.

The DPRK Army's 2nd Corps, located near the capital region, is known to have carried out the landmine provocation in 2015, and it is presumed that Chairman Kim received reports on plans to attack Seoul from this unit in case of an emergency.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Professor, Department of DPRK Studies, Dongguk University: "DPRK felt threatened that drones could strike Pyongyang, so by positioning Seoul as the target point, it shows that DPRK can strongly pressure and act against Seoul..."]

Meanwhile, Kim Yo-jong, Deputy Director of the Workers' Party, denied allegations of DPRK media useing footage from the South Korean military without permission during the report of the explosion of the inter-Korean road, but argued that they used 'foreign media report footage', which was visually appealing and aligned with their intent.

However, since foreign media reports also used our military's footage, it effectively admits to the unauthorized use of footage from the South, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff responded that it was "a statement to cover up the DPRK military's failure to take proper photos."

KBS News, Go Eun-hee.

