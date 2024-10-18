Heavy rain, strong winds, and sharp temperature drops expected for central region and southern coast

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Autumn rain is falling across the country.



Strong winds and heavy rain are expected mainly in the central region and the southern coast until tomorrow (10.19), and temperatures are forecast to drop significantly starting Sunday morning (10.20).



Lee Se-heum, a meteorological specialist, reports.



[Report]



Heavy rain, reminiscent of summer monsoon rains, has soaked the autumn hiking trails.



As rain clouds developed over the West Sea, rain began to fall today (10.18) in western regions including Seoul.



[Kang San-hee/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "It was drizzling a bit in the morning, so I thought it would stop, but it's coming down heavily now. I'm a bit worried, but it's the flow of the season."]



As the rain spread nationwide, a concentrated downpour of nearly 60mm per hour occurred in Seosan, Chungnam Province, for a time this afternoon, and strong rain of around 30mm per hour fell in various places in the metropolitan area.



Until tomorrow morning, heavy rain of 20 to 50mm per hour, accompanied by gusts, thunder and lightning, is expected across the country.



The expected amount of rain is over 120mm in some areas of the East Coast and mountainous regions in Gangwon Province, and over 80mm in Busan and the southern coast of Gyeongnam Province.



The first snow may fall in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province.



Strong winds are expected in most regions nationwide, with gusts of over 20m per second forecast for coastal areas and Jeju Island.



Waves are also expected to be high in all seas, so if you plan to use air or ferry services over the weekend, you should check the operation information in advance.



Temperatures will drop significantly starting Sunday (10.20).



[Kang Hye-mi/Forecast Analyst, Korea Meteorological Administration: "As the rain stops and cold air moves down from the north, morning temperatures on Sunday will drop below 10 degrees Celsius in most inland areas."]



With strong winds, the perceived temperature is expected to be even lower, so the elderly and others should take care of their health.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



