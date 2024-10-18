News 9

President Yoon and PPP Leader Han to meet on the 21st

입력 2024.10.18 (23:40)

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon are scheduled to meet next Monday at the Yongsan Presidential Office.

Discussions are expected to take place without any agenda restrictions, and it is anticipated that Leader Han will propose political solutions related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the story.

[Report]

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, after requesting a one-on-one meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol right after an invitational dinner from the party leadership last month.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader/Sept. 25th: "I mentioned that there is a need to discuss important issues. Don't you think that need still exists? Yesterday's (dinner) was not a suitable occasion for such discussions."]

Following a trip abroad and a by-election, the meeting between President Yoon and Leader Han has been arranged after some three weeks.

The meeting is set for next Monday afternoon at the Yongsan Presidential Office.

Various formats such as lunch and dinner were mentioned, but considering both sides' schedules, a tea meeting format is likely.

It is reported that Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk will also be present at the meeting, just like after the last party leader election.

Leader Han, who has been requesting a one-on-one meeting with the president, stated that the presence or absence of aides is not important since it is a discussion on state affairs.

There are no restrictions on the agenda for the meeting, and Leader Han has stated that he will sufficiently discuss the "need for change and reform in the party and government, as well as livelihood issues."

It is expected that he will propose the so-called 'three major solutions' to President Yoon, which include the suspension of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's external activities, personnel renewal in the presidential office, and cooperation in clarifying various suspicions.

There are also predictions that Leader Han will suggest the appointment of a special inspector in addition to the establishment of a second secretariat to assist the First Lady.

Additionally, discussions on solutions to medical service gaps and other state affairs are also expected to take place.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

