Rep. Lee Jae-myung takes steps to restore discipline within party

[Anchor]



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung sent a letter to his party members urging them to be particularly cautious in their words and actions.



This comes as criticism has poured in over recent remarks made during the National Assembly audit of "gisaeng houses" and golf meetings with business leaders, prompting internal discipline within the party.



Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the story.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung sent a letter to all party members individually.



He stated, "For politicians, words are like a soldier's gun," emphasizing that "while they have great power, they also carry great risk."



He added, "This moment, when the People Power Party is showing signs of internal discord, is precisely when Democratic Party members must be especially mindful of their words and actions."



Previously, the Democratic Party faced difficulties due to a series of controversies involving inappropriate remarks from its members.



Kim Young-bae, representative of Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, sparked controversy by referring to the by-election for the Busan Geumjeong District Mayor, which was being held due to the 'death in service' of a former member from the People Power Party, as a "waste of taxpayer money."



Some analysts criticized that this gaffe ignited a rallying point for conservative voters at the last minute.



Min Hyung-bae, representative of Gwangsan, Gwangju, also apologized for holding consecutive golf meetings with corporate executives during the National Assembly audit period.



Both members are currently under review by the party's ethics committee for potential disciplinary action.



Meanwhile, lawmaker Yang Moon-seok made controversial remarks about "gisaeng houses" during the National Assembly audit, which drew backlash from traditional music artists.



[Yang Moon-seok/National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee/Democratic Party/Oct. 10th: "Are these people gisaeng? It's suddenly been turned into a gisaeng house. Isn't it just like the scenes from historical dramas where officials perform in front of ministers?"]



With the first trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung scheduled for the 15th and 25th of next month, the Democratic Party is ramping up its offensive against the opposition while simultaneously tightening internal discipline.



KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.



