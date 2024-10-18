Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed by Israeli forces during training

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, has been killed by Israeli forces.



Israel has released footage of Sinwar just before his death.



Song Rak-kyu reports.



[Report]



An Israeli military drone quickly penetrates a building that has been reduced to rubble by bombings.



Behind dust-covered furniture, a man with a cloth covering his face is sitting on a sofa.



A moment later, the man looking at the drone is Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



Sinwar, appearing to be injured and hunched over, throws an object that looks like a stick he was holding in his hand.



This is a 48-second video released by the Israeli military, showing the moments just before the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Oct. 18th local time.



Afterward, the Israeli military fired shells at the building where Sinwar was located, causing it to collapse.



The Israeli soldiers, who were patrolling nearby during a training session, discovered and killed Sinwar among the debris.



They unexpectedly encountered a prominent figure of Hamas, who had been showcasing his resilience for years.



[Daniel Hagari/Israeli Military Spokesperson: "They found Sinwar with a vest and a pistol, along with 40,000 shekels (approximately 14.77 million won). He was in the process of fleeing, and our forces eliminated him."]



The Israeli military explained that they confirmed his identity through dental records left by Sinwar during his imprisonment in Israel and DNA analysis.



This is Song Rak-kyu reporting from Paris for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!