Im Chan-kyu's outstanding performance leads LG Twins to the fourth game

[Anchor]



The fourth game of the professional baseball playoffs has been postponed by a day due to rain, and the performance of pitcher Im Chan-kyu, who saved LG Twins, stood out.



Im Chan-kyu, who usually played poorly in the fall, has now become stronger by tying the record for the most consecutive starting wins in a single postseason.



Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Im Chan-kyu, who achieved 10 wins for two consecutive years for the first time since his professional debut, has hinted at a changed performance this fall.



[Im Chan-kyu/LG Twins/right before the postseason: "I have never shown a good performance in big games in the fall. I will prepare a lot, and I will correct the parts where I failed in the fall."]



Im Chan-kyu secured two wins against KT Wiz and was named the Most Valuable Player of the semi-playoffs, keeping his promise.



In the third game of the playoffs, he silenced the Samsung Lions lineup, which had a strong performance, scoring double-digit runs in both the first and second games, without allowing a single run.



Im Chan-kyu tied the record for the most consecutive starting wins in a single postseason, standing shoulder to shoulder with chung Min-tae and Dustin Nippert.



Notably, all three victories came after the team lost the previous game, making it even more significant.



Im Chan-kyu, who cannot forget the Korean Series against Samsung Lions as a member of the LG Twins Children's Club in 2002.



[Im Chan-kyu/LG Twins/2021: "In 2002, when I was in the third grade of elementary school, I remember crying when LG Twins lost in the Korean Series."]



After saving LG Twins, which was on the brink against Samsung Lions, for the first time in 22 years in fall baseball, he said this.



[Im Chan-kyu/LG Twins: "I really hated the thought of losing like this. I feel like I am already a 'successful fan' being able to pitch well against the same team as 22 years ago."]



Thanks to Im Chan-kyu, LG Twins is set to face the fourth game, which has been postponed by a day due to rain, but it seems difficult for the solid bullpen Hernandez to make an appearance.



Samsung Lions, with starting pitcher Reyes having had enough rest, is expected to have difficulty with the participation of Koo Ja-wook, who returned today after knee treatment.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



