News 9

Gov't lifts restrictions on low-income household policy loans in response to backlash

입력 2024.10.19 (00:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The government is strengthening loan regulations to curb the increase in household debt.

However, after placing restrictions on the Didimdol loan, a financial product for low-income households, the government faced strong backlash from actual users and have decided to temporarily suspend the restrictions.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.

[Report]

This woman, who had taken out a Didimdol loan to purchase a newlywed home, recently learned that her loan limit had been reduced by nearly 100 million won.

With a move scheduled for February next year, she now faces a significant financial gap.

[Didimdol Loan User/Loan Limit Reduced by About 100 Million Won: "100 million won is not money that just suddenly appears. I have no idea how to rearrange my financial plans...."]

The reason for this situation is that the government recently requested banks to limit the loan amounts for the Didimdol loan, which is a policy financial product.

First, they lowered the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio from 80% to 70% for first-time homebuyers, and the restrictions were applied without exception to the 'small lease deposit deduction', which excludes the amount protected for tenants when properties go to auction or public sale from the loan limit.

In Seoul, this deduction amount is 55 million won.

[Didimdol Loan User/Loan Limit Reduced by About 80 Million Won: "I can't get my deposit back, and I can't cancel this, and honestly, I feel like I want to die right now...."]

They need to find tens of millions of won from somewhere, but most of these users are already in tight financial situations.

The Didimdol loan is a policy financial product aimed at households with a combined annual income of less than 60 million won.

[Didimdol Loan User: "Since there are many low-income individuals, once they take out a mortgage, it consumes all of their DSR (Debt Service Ratio) limit. That's why we can't get any other loans, such as credit loans."]

[Kwon Dae-jung/Professor of Real Estate at Sogang University: "The increase in household debt is related to high-value loans in major areas of Seoul, such as Gangnam and surrounding areas, but people in other regions may suffer as a result...."]

As controversy grew over the sudden change in significant regulatory measures, the government notified banks today (Oct. 18th) to temporarily suspend the restrictions on Didimdol loans.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't lifts restrictions on low-income household policy loans in response to backlash
    • 입력 2024-10-19 00:20:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

The government is strengthening loan regulations to curb the increase in household debt.

However, after placing restrictions on the Didimdol loan, a financial product for low-income households, the government faced strong backlash from actual users and have decided to temporarily suspend the restrictions.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.

[Report]

This woman, who had taken out a Didimdol loan to purchase a newlywed home, recently learned that her loan limit had been reduced by nearly 100 million won.

With a move scheduled for February next year, she now faces a significant financial gap.

[Didimdol Loan User/Loan Limit Reduced by About 100 Million Won: "100 million won is not money that just suddenly appears. I have no idea how to rearrange my financial plans...."]

The reason for this situation is that the government recently requested banks to limit the loan amounts for the Didimdol loan, which is a policy financial product.

First, they lowered the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio from 80% to 70% for first-time homebuyers, and the restrictions were applied without exception to the 'small lease deposit deduction', which excludes the amount protected for tenants when properties go to auction or public sale from the loan limit.

In Seoul, this deduction amount is 55 million won.

[Didimdol Loan User/Loan Limit Reduced by About 80 Million Won: "I can't get my deposit back, and I can't cancel this, and honestly, I feel like I want to die right now...."]

They need to find tens of millions of won from somewhere, but most of these users are already in tight financial situations.

The Didimdol loan is a policy financial product aimed at households with a combined annual income of less than 60 million won.

[Didimdol Loan User: "Since there are many low-income individuals, once they take out a mortgage, it consumes all of their DSR (Debt Service Ratio) limit. That's why we can't get any other loans, such as credit loans."]

[Kwon Dae-jung/Professor of Real Estate at Sogang University: "The increase in household debt is related to high-value loans in major areas of Seoul, such as Gangnam and surrounding areas, but people in other regions may suffer as a result...."]

As controversy grew over the sudden change in significant regulatory measures, the government notified banks today (Oct. 18th) to temporarily suspend the restrictions on Didimdol loans.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
김혜주
김혜주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북, 우크라전에 특수부대 1만 2천 명 파병…<br>“천 5백 명 1차 파견”

북, 우크라전에 특수부대 1만 2천 명 파병…“천 5백 명 1차 파견”
윤 대통령 긴급 안보회의 주재<br>…“모든 수단 동원 대응”

윤 대통령 긴급 안보회의 주재…“모든 수단 동원 대응”
[단독] 북 ‘전술도로’ 단독 포착<br>…‘경고음’도 또렷

[단독] 북 ‘전술도로’ 단독 포착…‘경고음’도 또렷
윤 대통령-한 대표 21일 면담<br>…‘김 여사 문제’ 집중 거론될 듯

윤 대통령-한 대표 21일 면담…‘김 여사 문제’ 집중 거론될 듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.