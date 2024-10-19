Moon Da-hye undergoes 4-hour police investigation for DUI charges

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye, who has been charged with drunk driving, appeared at the police station today (Oct. 18th) for questioning.



In a statement of apology, she expressed that she committed a serious mistake that should not have happened, stating that she feels ashamed and sorry.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



Moon Da-hye, the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, underwent police questioning today over charges of drunk driving.



This comes 13 days after she was charged with drunk driving.



After more than four hours of questioning, Moon repeatedly expressed her apologies in response to reporters' questions about the reasons for her drunk driving.



[Moon Da-hye: "(Did you acknowledge all the charges?) I'm sorry."]



It is reported that during the police investigation, Moon admitted to most of the charges, including drunk driving, illegal parking, and traffic violations such as running a red light.



Earlier, immediately after her appearance at the police station, she released a statement to the media, saying, "I committed a serious mistake that should not have happened," and expressed that she feels "ashamed and sorry."



She also stated, "I sincerely apologize to the taxi driver and their family," and expressed gratitude for their acceptance of her apology after the incident.



On the early morning of the 5th, Moon changed lanes without signaling on a road in Itaewon, Seoul, and collided with a taxi that was following her.



At the time of the accident, her blood alcohol concentration was 0.149%, which is significantly above the license revocation level of 0.08%, indicating she was heavily intoxicated.



The taxi driver sustained minor injuries to the neck during the accident, but it is reported that he settled with Moon's side not to submit a medical certificate.



On the day of the accident, Moon had also been denied entry to a restaurant as she attempted to drink more in her already heavily intoxicated state, and she mistakenly tried to open the door of another vehicle, thinking it was her own.



Meanwhile, there were negative reactions from netizens regarding her lawyer holding an umbrella for her, with comments saying, "Hold the umbrella yourself."



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!