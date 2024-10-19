News 9

Moon Da-hye undergoes 4-hour police investigation for DUI charges

입력 2024.10.19 (00:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye, who has been charged with drunk driving, appeared at the police station today (Oct. 18th) for questioning.

In a statement of apology, she expressed that she committed a serious mistake that should not have happened, stating that she feels ashamed and sorry.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

Moon Da-hye, the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, underwent police questioning today over charges of drunk driving.

This comes 13 days after she was charged with drunk driving.

After more than four hours of questioning, Moon repeatedly expressed her apologies in response to reporters' questions about the reasons for her drunk driving.

[Moon Da-hye: "(Did you acknowledge all the charges?) I'm sorry."]

It is reported that during the police investigation, Moon admitted to most of the charges, including drunk driving, illegal parking, and traffic violations such as running a red light.

Earlier, immediately after her appearance at the police station, she released a statement to the media, saying, "I committed a serious mistake that should not have happened," and expressed that she feels "ashamed and sorry."

She also stated, "I sincerely apologize to the taxi driver and their family," and expressed gratitude for their acceptance of her apology after the incident.

On the early morning of the 5th, Moon changed lanes without signaling on a road in Itaewon, Seoul, and collided with a taxi that was following her.

At the time of the accident, her blood alcohol concentration was 0.149%, which is significantly above the license revocation level of 0.08%, indicating she was heavily intoxicated.

The taxi driver sustained minor injuries to the neck during the accident, but it is reported that he settled with Moon's side not to submit a medical certificate.

On the day of the accident, Moon had also been denied entry to a restaurant as she attempted to drink more in her already heavily intoxicated state, and she mistakenly tried to open the door of another vehicle, thinking it was her own.

Meanwhile, there were negative reactions from netizens regarding her lawyer holding an umbrella for her, with comments saying, "Hold the umbrella yourself."

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Moon Da-hye undergoes 4-hour police investigation for DUI charges
    • 입력 2024-10-19 00:20:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye, who has been charged with drunk driving, appeared at the police station today (Oct. 18th) for questioning.

In a statement of apology, she expressed that she committed a serious mistake that should not have happened, stating that she feels ashamed and sorry.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

Moon Da-hye, the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, underwent police questioning today over charges of drunk driving.

This comes 13 days after she was charged with drunk driving.

After more than four hours of questioning, Moon repeatedly expressed her apologies in response to reporters' questions about the reasons for her drunk driving.

[Moon Da-hye: "(Did you acknowledge all the charges?) I'm sorry."]

It is reported that during the police investigation, Moon admitted to most of the charges, including drunk driving, illegal parking, and traffic violations such as running a red light.

Earlier, immediately after her appearance at the police station, she released a statement to the media, saying, "I committed a serious mistake that should not have happened," and expressed that she feels "ashamed and sorry."

She also stated, "I sincerely apologize to the taxi driver and their family," and expressed gratitude for their acceptance of her apology after the incident.

On the early morning of the 5th, Moon changed lanes without signaling on a road in Itaewon, Seoul, and collided with a taxi that was following her.

At the time of the accident, her blood alcohol concentration was 0.149%, which is significantly above the license revocation level of 0.08%, indicating she was heavily intoxicated.

The taxi driver sustained minor injuries to the neck during the accident, but it is reported that he settled with Moon's side not to submit a medical certificate.

On the day of the accident, Moon had also been denied entry to a restaurant as she attempted to drink more in her already heavily intoxicated state, and she mistakenly tried to open the door of another vehicle, thinking it was her own.

Meanwhile, there were negative reactions from netizens regarding her lawyer holding an umbrella for her, with comments saying, "Hold the umbrella yourself."

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon reporting.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북, 우크라전에 특수부대 1만 2천 명 파병…<br>“천 5백 명 1차 파견”

북, 우크라전에 특수부대 1만 2천 명 파병…“천 5백 명 1차 파견”
윤 대통령 긴급 안보회의 주재<br>…“모든 수단 동원 대응”

윤 대통령 긴급 안보회의 주재…“모든 수단 동원 대응”
[단독] 북 ‘전술도로’ 단독 포착<br>…‘경고음’도 또렷

[단독] 북 ‘전술도로’ 단독 포착…‘경고음’도 또렷
윤 대통령-한 대표 21일 면담<br>…‘김 여사 문제’ 집중 거론될 듯

윤 대통령-한 대표 21일 면담…‘김 여사 문제’ 집중 거론될 듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.