Iran warns of strong resistance; Sinwar's death marks major turning point in Middle East Conflict

입력 2024.10.19 (00:20)

[Anchor]

The slain Yahya Sinwar was one of the key figures in the so-called Axis of Resistance against the United States and Israel.

The Axis of Resistance centered around Iran includes not only Hamas but also Iraqi Shiite militias and the Assad regime in Syria.

During this war, Hamas's top leader Ismail Haniyeh and deputy political bureau chief Saleh al-Arouri were eliminated before Sinwar.

In Hezbollah, the top leader Nasrallah and his successor Safieddine were also killed in bombings.

As key figures of the Axis of Resistance are being removed one by one, Iran has warned of a strong response.

Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai about the tumultuous Middle East situation.

[Report]

The news of Sinwar's death has shocked the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

[Motasem Sami/Palestinian resident: "Sinwar's end was honorable. His death will not end the war."]

Hamas has also officially confirmed Sinwar's death.

With the leadership, including Sinwar, being removed, it seems that rebuilding the organization will not be easy, as more than half of the approximately 30,000 members have died.

Iran, which has supported Hamas, has elevated Sinwar to a martyr and indicated that the spirit of resistance will intensify, suggesting a strong response.

Hezbollah, the alliance of the Axis of Resistance, has launched missiles and mentioned the possibility of escalation.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has effectively won the Gaza war, declared the continuation of the war despite domestic and international pressure for a ceasefire.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "This is a crucial moment in the war. I will do everything in my power until all our beloved hostages return."]

U.S. President Biden, who is on a visit to Germany, had an emergency call with Prime Minister Netanyahu on the plane to discuss ceasefire measures.

In the international community, there is growing support for reviewing a ceasefire now that the obstacle to negotiations has been removed.

However, with Prime Minister Netanyahu insisting on continuing the war and the strong stance of the Axis of Resistance and the escalating conflict with Iran, it remains uncertain whether tensions in the Middle East will be alleviated.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

