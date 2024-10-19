Nail's return adds to KIA's confidence in diligent preparations for Korean Series

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ranked first in the regular season, the KIA team is awaiting the Korean Series with thorough preparations.



With practice games that feel like real matches and the return of injured players like Nail, their confidence is at an all-time high.



Moon Young-kyu reports.



[Report]



Having had about three weeks since the last game of the regular season, the key point for KIA's preparation for the Korean Series has been maintaining sense of the game.



To achieve this, they opened the stands for free, allowing them to hold practice games in a match-like atmosphere.



With over 15,000 spectators attending some games, the players confidently stated that there are no issues with their sense of the game.



[Yang Hyun-jong/KIA: "We have played practice games and are training and pitching according to the matches, so I don't think you need to worry too much about losing game sense."]



This season, they had a strong record against Samsung with 12 wins and 4 losses, and against LG with 13 wins and 3 losses, which gives them plenty of confidence.



In particular, a healthy return of Nail, who suffered a serious injury from a batted ball last August, is optimistic.



Nail pitched three scoreless innings in a practice game, throwing fastballs up to 150 km/h and has completed testing of his breaking balls.



Currently, the outlook is bright enough for him to potentially start in the first game of the Korean Series.



With the team composition nearing full strength, manager Lee Beom-ho plans to showcase a tailored lineup according to the opposing team.



[Lee Beom-ho/KIA Manager: "I think it makes more sense to select players who have had a better record against the opponent, so we are preparing with that thought in mind."]



Despite achieving an overwhelming first place in the regular season, KIA is preparing diligently without complacency as they set out for their first overall champion title in seven years.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



