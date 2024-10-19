Ohtani shatters disgraceful record with a lead-off home run
Today, he shattered that disgraceful record with a lead-off home run.
In the first inning, the lead-off hitter Ohtani hit a sinker from left-handed pitcher Quintana, and it was a sight to behold.
He had 22 at-bats with no hits when there were no runners on base, but he finally broke that with a home run.
Despite the opponent's intense focus on him, Ohtani drew 3 walks and scored 4 runs, while Mookie Betts also hit a home run, leading the Dodgers to a 10-2 victory over the New York Mets, leaving them just 1 win away from the World Series.
Cleveland Guardians was trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the 9th with 2 outs and a runner on second when Noel hit a home run to tie the game in a miraculous fashion, and in the 10th inning, Fry hit a walk-off 2-run home run, scripting an unexpected comeback drama against the New York Yankees.
