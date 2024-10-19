AI takes care of people's sleep and mental health
Now, artificial intelligence technology is taking care of sleep and mental health as well.
The market for AI incorporated health management is growing by the day.
Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has looked into this.
[Report]
Graduate student Kim Jin-hee has been using an 'AI counselor' for about a year.
When she writes a diary in the app, the AI counselor analyzes the content and sends a reply.
[Kim Jin-hee/Service User: "It's nice to be able to talk about more personal things since it's not a person, and it also finds points to praise and gives good advice."]
In just one year since its launch, the number of users has exceeded 50,000.
[Han Mi-hwa/LG Uplus Service Manager: "Even if the customer's diary goes to GPT, that content is not learned by GPT. Its security is verified..."]
When a thyroid ultrasound image is input, the nodules are clearly marked.
The AI analyzes the size and risk level of the nodules.
[Lee Ha-young/Professor of Radiology at Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital: "Tasks like writing reports that take a lot of time can also be shortened..."]
The AI, which has learned from over 10,000 hospital sleep test data, accurately analyzes sleep conditions.
[Lee Dong-heon/CEO of 'A-Sleep': "(The AI) analyzes sleep every 30 seconds. You just need to download the app and press 'go to sleep' once, and the sleep assessment starts immediately."]
The AI incorporated global digital healthcare market is expected to grow to 2,000 trillion won by 2032.
[Kim Young-woong/President of the Korea Digital Health Industry Association: "What used to be assets of hospitals are now going to the information subjects, individuals, and the people. So that part needs to be managed well..."]
However, there are also voices calling for the establishment of data utilization standards in order for AI-customized health management to stabilize quickly.
This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.
