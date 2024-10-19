AI takes care of people's sleep and mental health

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, artificial intelligence technology is taking care of sleep and mental health as well.



The market for AI incorporated health management is growing by the day.



Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has looked into this.



[Report]



Graduate student Kim Jin-hee has been using an 'AI counselor' for about a year.



When she writes a diary in the app, the AI counselor analyzes the content and sends a reply.



[Kim Jin-hee/Service User: "It's nice to be able to talk about more personal things since it's not a person, and it also finds points to praise and gives good advice."]



In just one year since its launch, the number of users has exceeded 50,000.



[Han Mi-hwa/LG Uplus Service Manager: "Even if the customer's diary goes to GPT, that content is not learned by GPT. Its security is verified..."]



When a thyroid ultrasound image is input, the nodules are clearly marked.



The AI analyzes the size and risk level of the nodules.



[Lee Ha-young/Professor of Radiology at Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital: "Tasks like writing reports that take a lot of time can also be shortened..."]



The AI, which has learned from over 10,000 hospital sleep test data, accurately analyzes sleep conditions.



[Lee Dong-heon/CEO of 'A-Sleep': "(The AI) analyzes sleep every 30 seconds. You just need to download the app and press 'go to sleep' once, and the sleep assessment starts immediately."]



The AI incorporated global digital healthcare market is expected to grow to 2,000 trillion won by 2032.



[Kim Young-woong/President of the Korea Digital Health Industry Association: "What used to be assets of hospitals are now going to the information subjects, individuals, and the people. So that part needs to be managed well..."]



However, there are also voices calling for the establishment of data utilization standards in order for AI-customized health management to stabilize quickly.



This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.



