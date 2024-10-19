Volleyball and basketball season kicks off tomorrow: key points to watch

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



These two sports represent winter professional sports.



Professional volleyball and professional basketball will both kick off tomorrow.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has highlighted the points of interest for this season that will make it even more enjoyable.



[Report]



This year marks the 20th anniversary of professional volleyball.



The first focus of fans is undoubtedly on 'the queen of volleyball,' Kim Yeon-koung.



Knowing her desperate desire for victory, as she has postponed her retirement once again, Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders has promised an aggressive style of volleyball from the opening match.



[Kim Su-ji/Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders: "Yeon-koung is working hard for her last championship, but each player is also aiming for victory, so we need to approach the game in a more aggressive manner..."]



In the men's professional volleyball league, where five out of seven teams have foreign coaches, a fierce battle of wits is expected.



It will be crucial to see if Hyundai Capital Skywalkers, led by Coach Blanc, who won the cup tournament immediately upon his appointment, can topple the stronghold of Korean Air Jumbos, which is aiming for a fifth consecutive championship.



[Philip Blanc/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers Coach: "I want to make my best to make our team has a great performance on the court and developing our capacity to improve our games in order to have our fan very happy."]



New rules that have been introduced to align with global trends, such as video reviews that can be requested during rallies and the green card given to players who admit to their own fouls first, are expected to add excitement to professional volleyball.



In professional basketball, where star players are donning new uniforms and a showdown between the Heo brothers, Heo Ung and Heo Hoon, is anticipated from the opening match.



Above all, the biggest topic of the new season is the introduction of the so-called 'tough call,' which allows for more lenient judgments on physical confrontations.



While there are concerns about the consistency of referee decisions, it remains to be seen whether the tough call will become another exciting element that enhances the thrill of the game.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!