Son Heung-min to return for game against West Ham after two months injury break

[Anchor]



This weekend, the much-welcomed name, Son Heung-min, is expected to return to the green pitch.



He appeared at the Tottenham training ground with a bright demeanor.



Coach Postecoglou expressed a positive outlook for his participation tomorrow night.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



Son Heung-min is walking, dressed in a black tracksuit.



This is the entrance to Tottenham's training ground.



Tottenham welcomed the captain's return with what is called the 'Son Heung-min cam' on both their social media accounts and club videos.



Returning to the training ground, Son Heung-min engaged in light training with his characteristic bright expression.



Coach Postecoglou stated that he expects Son Heung-min to play in tomorrow's match against West Ham.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "Sonny and Richie have done some good work and trained with the group which is real positive for us. Hopefully both available for the weekend."]



This marks his return to competitive play after 22 days since suffering a thigh injury in the Europa League.



To focus on his recovery, Son Heung-min gave up his national team call-up and had to watch his teammates win two matches against Jordan and Iraq from the UK.



Perhaps feeling restless, on the 14th, before the match against Iraq, he even wrote that he would be "coming back soon," like Michael Jordan.



Son Heung-min has a strong record against West Ham, having scored a total of 8 goals against them.



Although it is still early in the season, the only goals he has scored in this Premier League season were two in the match against Everton at the end of August.



With his contract with Tottenham expiring next summer, the 32-year-old Son Heung-min needs to demonstrate his fitness in the match against West Ham after his injury return.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



