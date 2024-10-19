News 9

Additional footage of presumed ‘deployed DPRK troops’ to Russia released

입력 2024.10.19 (22:35)

[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is the Saturday 9 o'clock news.

A video presumed to show DPRK troops deployed in Russia has been released.

The video shows individuals presumed to be DPRK soldiers receiving Russian military supplies.

Familiar tones of the DPRK language can also be heard.

This is Song Rak-kyu reporting.

[Report]

Dozens of young Asian men in military uniforms are lined up.

One by one, they receive supplies and pack them into military duffel bags before hurriedly moving along.

A moment later, familiar tones of the DPRK language can be heard.

["Don't go over."]

["Stay close behind."]

["Come out, hey!"]

At the sudden shout, a soldier responsible for signing for the supplies briefly turns his head, appearing to be Russian.

The shouting continues, seemingly urging them on.

["Hey! Hey! Hey!"]

An agency under the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information, who released the video, stated that the filming location is the 'Sergievsky Training Center' in Russia's Primorsky Krai.

Without disclosing how the video was obtained, they revealed that it shows DPRK troops receiving Russian military supplies, filmed within 72 hours, on the 18th local time.

On the same day, a pro-Russian military Telegram channel released this video claiming that DPRK soldiers are training in Russia.

The video shows dozens of individuals moving around a military base.

[Russian soldier: "This is just the beginning, and more will come."]

The uniform of the soldier who filmed the video bears the insignia of the Eastern Military District, which oversees the Russian Far East.

Ukrainian media have analyzed satellite images, and stated that the filming location appears to be the Sergievsky Training Center.

Some have raised claims that the two videos show joint military exercises between Russia and Laos.

Leaders from around the world are closely monitoring the situation, expressing concerns about the risk of escalation following the news of DPRK troop deployment.

[Keir Starmer/UK Prime Minister: "If this (DPRK troop deployment) is true, then to me, it looks more an act of (Russia's) desperation than anything else."]

The Russian government has yet to provide an official response regarding the DPRK troop deployment.

This is Song Rak-kyu reporting from Paris for KBS News.

