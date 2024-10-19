Conflicting expert analyses of deployed DPRK military role in deadlock war

동영상 고정 취소

What impact will the deployment of the DPRK military have on the Ukraine war?



There are analyses suggesting that the DPRK military is unlikely to engage in direct combat due to a lack of combat experience and communication difficulties, but there are also counterarguments that the DPRK military has strong cohesion, which may play a role in changing the tide of the war.



Park Seok-ho reports.



[Report]



Media outlets around the world are paying attention to the National Intelligence Service's announcement that the deployed DPRK military will disguise themselves as Russians.



[CNN Report: "Fake Siberian ID cards with photos resembling Siberian residents in order to better blend in with the Russian militaries"]



If the units mix, communication will become difficult.



Frank Ledwidge, a war studies associate professor at the University of Portsmouth, stated that the Russian military would not want a large force that does not speak Russian, and made predictions that the DPRK military would take on supporting roles such as trench construction.



Chuck Farah, a U.S. special operations expert, also assessed that the likelihood of the DPRK military participating directly in combat is low.



He noted that the Ukrainian military has accumulated over ten years of combat experience, including through civil wars, making it difficult for the DPRK military, which lacks combat experience, to battle.



[Chuck Farah/U.S. Military Expert: "North korea, the other hand, has had no large-scale real world combat operations since the (Korean War) armistice .



However, there are other opinions.



Bruce Bennett, a senior researcher at the RAND Corporation, a U.S. foreign policy think tank, stated that while the Russian military consists mostly of new recruits, the DPRK military is different, having been in service for a long time and their strong cohesion could make them strong combatants.



He is suggesting that the DPRK military's involvement could potentially shift the war deadlock in Russia's favor.



Experts also express concerns that in response to the DPRK military's involvement, the West may strengthen its support for Ukraine, potentially escalating the scale of the war.



KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



