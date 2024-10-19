Israeli PM's residence targeted with Hezbollah drone, concerns rise of imminent crisis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the Middle East war.



The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has attacked the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu with a drone.



Following the death of Hamas leader Sinwar, the so-called Axis of Resistance, involving Hamas and Hezbollah, has launched a simultaneous offensive.



Reporter Kim Gae-hyung has the details.



[Report]



A drone has infiltrated the airspace over Caesarea, Israel.



The drone struck Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence, damaging part of the house, but the Prime Minister and his wife were not home at the time, so there were no casualties.



The drone launched by Hezbollah accurately targeted the Prime Minister's residence located about 70 kilometers from the Lebanese border.



The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen also claimed to have attacked ships in the Arabian Sea.



Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei personal expression of condolences over Sinwar's death also shows a united front of resistance mobilizing.



[Khamenei/Iran's Supreme Leader/Read by a spokesperson: "The victorious warrior Commander Yahya Sinwar has joined the martyrs."]



The Israeli military is also continuing its airstrikes on Beirut, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip, maintaining pressure on the offensive.



They also released footage of a tank opening fire at the time of Sinwar's death.



[Halevi/Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army: "There is great damage, an entire chain of command is being wiped out. Hezbollah is hiding its fatalities"]



Leaders from the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany, gathered in Berlin, urged an end to the war in Gaza in the wake of Sinwar's death.



However, tensions between Israel and the Axis of Resistance are escalating, raising fears of an imminent crisis.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.



