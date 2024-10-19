News 9

Ruling and opposition parties conflict to intensify over ‘First Lady Kim's Special Investigation Bill’

[Anchor]

The third proposal for the bill mandating a special counsel investigation into first lady Kim Keon-hee has intensified the conflict between the ruling and opposition parties.

Sharp words were exhcnaged over the inclusion of the recently emerged allegations related to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun in the special counsel investigation bill.

Jeong Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

The third 'Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Investigation Bill' was proposed by Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Yong-min, with all party members in support.

The number of items for the investigation has significantly increased from eight items in the previously discarded bill to fourteen.

In particular, allegations of election fraud related to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun have been added.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party lawmaker/ Oct. 17th: "Numerous allegations are pouring out, and even until yesterday, when we were drafting a new amendment to the bill, new allegations have emerged that needed to be added..."]

In response, the People Power Party criticized that the investigation into Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and related leak of party member lists, is an excuse to conduct a search and seizure of the ruling party's headquarters.

They questioned whether they would accept it if the special investigation, unilaterally appointed by the People Power Party, were to conduct a search and seizure of the Democratic Party over the 'party convention yellow envelope incident'.

The Democratic Party countered by asking if the ruling party is saying that the special investigation into Mrs. Kim cannot proceed because they are afraid of being searched.

They raised their voices, asking if this means they acknowledge the claims that 25 ruling party lawmakers are involved with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.

The Democratic Party plans to pass the special counsel investigation bill and complete a re-vote by next month, which suggests the conflict between the ruling and opposition parties is expected to intensify.

KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

