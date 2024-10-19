Two moving company workers fall from safety negligence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Two employees of a moving company fell while removing an air conditioner outdoor unit from an apartment in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province.



One person died and the other suffered serious injuries, and it has been revealed that they were not using any safety equipment.



This is a report by Choi Hye-rim.



[Report]



The railing that is supposed to be on the apartment balcony is missing.



The hose connecting the air conditioner to the outdoor unit is hanging down to the lower apartment.



Around 11 a.m. today (Oct. 19th), two employees of a moving company fell from the 8th floor of an apartment in Anyang while detaching the air conditioner outdoor unit as the railing collapsed.



At the scene, the fallen railing and debris are scattered around.



They were dismantling the air conditioner outdoor unit on the 8th-floor balcony.



[Apartment Official/Voice Altered: "The balcony railing just came off. It just fell foward and the two people fell."]



[Apartment Resident/Voice Altered: "'Bang' and then I heard a sound that an accident happened. The firefighters came running immediately...."]



As a result of the accident, a man in his 50s transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest died, and the other man who fell, a man in his 60s is seriously injured and receiving treatment.



The fire authorities confirmed that the two were not wearing safety helmets or safety belts at the time of working.



[Lee Ji-eun/Anyang Fire Station Fire Officer: "(Was there no sign of safety belts or anything like that?) No. We could not find any."]



Previously, in October last year, a moving company employee also fell and died when the balcony railing collapsed while dismantling an outdoor unit in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, indicating that similar accidents are recurring.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating the moving company employees and related parties to review the applicability of the Serious Accident Punishment Act.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



