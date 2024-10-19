News 9

Two moving company workers fall from safety negligence

입력 2024.10.19 (23:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Two employees of a moving company fell while removing an air conditioner outdoor unit from an apartment in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province.

One person died and the other suffered serious injuries, and it has been revealed that they were not using any safety equipment.

This is a report by Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

The railing that is supposed to be on the apartment balcony is missing.

The hose connecting the air conditioner to the outdoor unit is hanging down to the lower apartment.

Around 11 a.m. today (Oct. 19th), two employees of a moving company fell from the 8th floor of an apartment in Anyang while detaching the air conditioner outdoor unit as the railing collapsed.

At the scene, the fallen railing and debris are scattered around.

They were dismantling the air conditioner outdoor unit on the 8th-floor balcony.

[Apartment Official/Voice Altered: "The balcony railing just came off. It just fell foward and the two people fell."]

[Apartment Resident/Voice Altered: "'Bang' and then I heard a sound that an accident happened. The firefighters came running immediately...."]

As a result of the accident, a man in his 50s transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest died, and the other man who fell, a man in his 60s is seriously injured and receiving treatment.

The fire authorities confirmed that the two were not wearing safety helmets or safety belts at the time of working.

[Lee Ji-eun/Anyang Fire Station Fire Officer: "(Was there no sign of safety belts or anything like that?) No. We could not find any."]

Previously, in October last year, a moving company employee also fell and died when the balcony railing collapsed while dismantling an outdoor unit in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, indicating that similar accidents are recurring.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating the moving company employees and related parties to review the applicability of the Serious Accident Punishment Act.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Two moving company workers fall from safety negligence
    • 입력 2024-10-19 23:57:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

Two employees of a moving company fell while removing an air conditioner outdoor unit from an apartment in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province.

One person died and the other suffered serious injuries, and it has been revealed that they were not using any safety equipment.

This is a report by Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

The railing that is supposed to be on the apartment balcony is missing.

The hose connecting the air conditioner to the outdoor unit is hanging down to the lower apartment.

Around 11 a.m. today (Oct. 19th), two employees of a moving company fell from the 8th floor of an apartment in Anyang while detaching the air conditioner outdoor unit as the railing collapsed.

At the scene, the fallen railing and debris are scattered around.

They were dismantling the air conditioner outdoor unit on the 8th-floor balcony.

[Apartment Official/Voice Altered: "The balcony railing just came off. It just fell foward and the two people fell."]

[Apartment Resident/Voice Altered: "'Bang' and then I heard a sound that an accident happened. The firefighters came running immediately...."]

As a result of the accident, a man in his 50s transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest died, and the other man who fell, a man in his 60s is seriously injured and receiving treatment.

The fire authorities confirmed that the two were not wearing safety helmets or safety belts at the time of working.

[Lee Ji-eun/Anyang Fire Station Fire Officer: "(Was there no sign of safety belts or anything like that?) No. We could not find any."]

Previously, in October last year, a moving company employee also fell and died when the balcony railing collapsed while dismantling an outdoor unit in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, indicating that similar accidents are recurring.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating the moving company employees and related parties to review the applicability of the Serious Accident Punishment Act.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북한, 8일 만에 대남 쓰레기 풍선 살포…<br>경기·강원 이동 가능성

북한, 8일 만에 대남 쓰레기 풍선 살포…경기·강원 이동 가능성
‘파병 북한군’ 추정 영상 추가 공개…북한말도 들려

‘파병 북한군’ 추정 영상 추가 공개…북한말도 들려
헤즈볼라 드론 이스라엘 총리 자택 공격…전쟁 격화되나

헤즈볼라 드론 이스라엘 총리 자택 공격…전쟁 격화되나
‘김 여사 특검법’ 놓고<br> 여야 기 싸움 치열

‘김 여사 특검법’ 놓고 여야 기 싸움 치열
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.