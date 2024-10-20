News 9

Fire in a 20-story building in Busan, a fisherman swept away by waves rescued

2024.10.20

[Anchor]

Today (Oct. 19th), a fire broke out in a 20-story building in Busan, fortunately, there were no casualties.

In Yeosu, Jeollanam-do, a fisherman swept away by waves was rescued.

Weekend incident and accident news, Shin Ji-soo reports.

[Report]

Gray smoke is continuously billowing from a high-rise building.

The fire broke out around 9 AM today in a 20-story building in Beomcheon-dong, Busan.

[Fire Witness: "I saw smoke outside the window and was surprised at first, thinking 'What is that?' Black smoke started coming out through the open window as well."]

The fire was extinguished in two hours, and since it was the weekend, there were very few people in the building, so no one was injured.

Fire authorities believe the fire started from electrical wires in the outdoor space on the 3rd floor.

Around the same time, the Coast Guard rescued a man who had fallen into the sea.

["Please come down and grab him, come down!"]

Around 9 AM today, a man in his 40s who was fishing on a rocky shore in Geomundo, Yeosu, was swept away by a wave and fell into the water.

At the time, strong winds were blowing, creating high waves in the sea.

The man, who was holding onto a rock, was rescued after 15 minutes and is reported to be in good health.

Earlier, around 5 AM, a car crashed into the median barrier and was overturned on the Jungbu Inland Expressway in Mungyeong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.

The driver, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police assume the vehicle skidded on the wet road, and are investigating the accident.

In Busan, there were also reports of damage from strong winds overnight.

Last night (Oct. 18th) around 9 PM, part of a building's exterior fell and hit a parked vehicle in Jwadong, Busan.

In Yongho-dong, Busan, fire authorities responded to reports of a banner being blown away by the strong wind, as over 20 such damage reports were received.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

  Fire in a 20-story building in Busan, a fisherman swept away by waves rescued
    2024-10-20
    News 9
