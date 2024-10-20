Jeju Police to investigate allegations of unregistered accommodation business against Moon Da-hye

동영상 고정 취소

Former President Moon Jae-in's daughter, Da-hye, is under investigation by the local police for allegations of operating an illegal lodging business in Jeju.



The city of Jeju reported that a complaint was received regarding unregistered lodging operations at a private house owned by Moon Da-hye in Hyeopjae-ri, Hallim-eup, Jeju City, and that and investigation was requested to the Jeju Autonomous Police Corps early last month.



The Jeju Autonomous Police Corps also stated that they are investigating the matter referred by Jeju City.



