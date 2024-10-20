One suspect throws Molotov cocktail at Japanese LDP headquarters and rams car into PM's residence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his 40s was arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters and crashing his car into the Prime Minister's residence.



With the upcoming House of Representatives election, security has been heightened due to the occurrence of this terror incident.



This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo.



[Report]



In front of the Japanese Prime Minister's residence, a vehicle is on fire and staff members are running out.



This footage was taken around 6 AM today (Oct. 19th).



A man crashed into the fence set up in front of the Prime Minister's residence while still inside his car.



Prior to this, the man threw five Molotov cocktails in front of the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters.



He then drove approximately 600 meters and crashed into the Prime Minister's residence.



The man was immediately arrested.



Inside the car, several fuel cans and Molotov cocktails were discovered.



The front part of a police riot control vehicle parked in front of the LDP headquarters was partially damaged, and the fence in front of the Prime Minister's residence was broken.



There were no casualties.



According to his family, the 49-year-old man has been actively participating in movements against the reactivation of nuclear power plants.



[Suspect's Father: "I thought he was going somewhere for work... I didn't get the feeling that he was making things like that (Molotov cocktails)."]



Prime Minister Ishiba was in a different province campaigning for the House of Representatives election.



Following the assassination of former Prime Minister Abe in July two years ago, and the attempted bomb attack of former Prime Minister Kishida last April, this incident has put the Japanese police on high alert.



With the House of Representatives general election scheduled for the 27th, the Japanese police have decided to further strengthen security measures at each regional campaign sites.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!