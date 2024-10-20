Enjoying the autumn with flower festivals and an appetite whetting experiences

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Autumn is deepening.



From the view of the silver grass waves, dessert festivals and the Chrysanthemum Festival, various autumn festivals are being held everywhere, making for a weekend full of sights.



Starting tomorrow (Oct. 20th), it will get colder.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Close to the sky, silver grass covers the entire park.



People walk through paths lined with silver grass that have grown as tall as a person.



["One, two, three."]



Memories made together are captured in photos.



[Park Jong-hak/Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "The weather is so refreshing, the scenery is beautiful, and I'm very satisfied with everything...."]



Wishes for the family were written on paper pinwheels.



[Hwang Yoon-ji/Jung-gu, Seoul: "(What did you write?) My mom always asks for the second prize in the lottery. I love you, mom!"]



Still early for the autumn foliage, many people are visiting the autumn mountains.



[Seo Hae-yeon/Jung-gu, Seoul: "I came with my favorite manager and colleague from work. I almost died because we were going so fast on the climb up...."]



Taking slow steps towards the summit.



[Eom Eun-rae/Gyeyang-gu, Incheon: "Without overdoing it, breathing in the good air, and then going down to eat delicious food and aiming to return home safely."]



From savory bagels that whet the appetite to sweet bungeo-ppang.



[Park Jung-woo/Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do: "It's nice to see different types of bread. There are many kinds of bread I didn't know about, so it's fun to discover them."]



The joy of tasting various desserts makes even the long lines enjoyable.



The festival that combines chrysanthemums with gukbap (rice soup) and noodles.

The taste of warm rice soup and noodles after flower viewing is exceptional.



[Kim Soon-cheol/Cheongyang-gun, Chungcheongnam-do: "It's not an exaggeration to say it's the best in Korea. The gukbap is delicious."]



An autumn weekend filled with the fragrance of flowers and gourmet food.



From tomorrow, a cold wind will blow, and it will quickly become chilly.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



