“Happy to be together”: a weekend family festival

[Anchor]

A meaningful festival organized by KBS and the Sharing National Movement Headquarters was held to overcome the low birth rate crisis.

KBS has decided to open the previously closed entrance in front of KBS Hall.

Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

Children, with their small hands, are carefully drawing pictures.

Their inexpert skills fill the drawing paper with images of their beloved families.

[Yang Seo-yoon/3rd Grade Elementary School Student: "I felt excited, fun, and happy because I was drawing with my family."]

A Seoul-style kids' cafe has been moved to the middle of the park.

In the spacious and open area, children play freely and lose track of time.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "This is part of Seoul city's birth support project that has about 52 policies, and we are currently operating nearly 100 Seoul-style kids' cafes. We plan to continue setting them up, up to about 400 in the future."]

This is a festival organized by KBS and the Sharing National Movement Headquarters to overcome the low birth rate crisis.

Participants mused on the happiness of parenting and the importance of family through various events, including taking a walk together.

Meanwhile, KBS has decided to open the previously closed entrance square in front of KBS Hall.

This is aimed at improving the convenience of passage in the Yeouido-seo-ro area, and the square in front of the hall will also be made into a space where anyone can talke a walk and enjoy.

[Park Min/KBS President: "We have decided to open it up so that the people can enjoy Yeouido-seo-ro and the KBS Square."]

The entrance in front of KBS Hall is scheduled to open on the 21st.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

