‘Stretchflation’ another trickery against consumers

[Anchor]

There has been a lot of criticism regarding manufacturers' tricks of keeping prices the same while subtly reducing the quantity.

Recently, another form of trickery has emerged.

They are increasing prices while also increasing the quantity, but raising the price by a larger margin than the increase in quantity.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.

[Report]

This gum had its price increased by 1,000 won last year.

The weight has also been increased by 23 grams, so it appears that the price increase is due to the increase in quantity.

Let's look at the extent of the increase.

The quantity increased by 15%, while the price was raised by 20%.

This price of this chocolate snack has also been raised by a larger margin than its increase in quantity,
and this snack has seen price increases exceeding its quantity increase three times since its launch.

This is what is called 'stretchflation,' where the price increase is greater than the increase in quantity.

If you don't look closely, it's not easy for consumers to notice.

This is why there are accusations of a new form of 'trickery.'

[Kim Seo-hyun/Gimpo City, Gyeonggi-do Province: "Until you open the packaging, it's hard to know if the quantity is set according to that price. In that sense, it's a bit of a strategic trickery...."]

However, the problem is that there is no way to regulate 'stretchflation.'

While 'shrinkflation,' where quantity is secretly reduced while keeping the price the same, is subject to penalties such as fines, only 'secretly reducing quantity' is regulated.

Because of this, if the quantity is increased, there is no obligation to inform consumers about the extent of the price increase.

[Lee In-young/Member of the National Assembly, Democratic Party: "There are unit price display systems being implemented, but in cases where both the price and weight are increased, we should also require them to be announced...."]

The Fair Trade Commission has stated that it is looking into the status of consumer consultations related to stretchflation.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

