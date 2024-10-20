PM Han visits 76th anniversary joint memorial ceremony of Yeosu-Suncheon Uprising

동영상 고정 취소

On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Yeosu-Suncheon Uprising, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stated that he will make further efforts to uncover the truth of the incident and restore the honor of the victims.



In his commemorative speech at the 'Joint Memorial Ceremony' held today (Oct. 19th) in Boseong, Jeollanam-do Province, Prime Minister Han emphasized that the government will improve the related review system and strengthen professional personnel in order to accelerate the review process for the victims of the Yeosu-Suncheon incident.



