Walking trails that bring autumn in the air with every step

입력 2024.10.20 (01:32)

[Anchor]

Many of you are likely making plans for outings in this cool autumn weather.

The beautifully colored autumn leaves are making our hearts flutter these days.

Reporter Lee Cheong-cho introduces a walking path in Gangwon-do Province, famous for its good waters and mountains.

[Report]

Sunlight falling on the calm water.

Autumn has settled on the tips of the leaves.

The winding mountain path gently follows the lakeside.

As you focus on the sound of your footsteps on the dirt path, your heart gently finds peace.

This is the Hoengseong Lake Trail, an artificial lake created with the completion of the Hoengseong Dam.

[Lee Myung-jun/Gangwon-do Province, Hoengseong-gun: "It's nice for us to walk. And they have made it beautiful in places, with flowers blooming, and the weather is really nice, it was great."]

The evergreen pine trees are lush all year round, but the breeze clearly signals the season of autumn.

This wide dirt path, rich with the scent of pine, is renowned for barefoot walking.

The gentle slope has a very soft and flat surface.

So, it’s a place where even beginners like me can easily give barefoot walking a try.

The path is 2.7 km long, and one hour is enough to complete the trail.

[Kim Young-hoon/Gangwon-do Province, Wonju City: "After walking, I feel refreshed, and then I also get a good night's sleep."]

The Jeongdong-Simgok Sea Fan Trail in Gangneung city is also perfect for walking right now.

It is the only coastal terrace in Korea, holding the secrets of the East Sea's birth, and is designated as a natural monument.

In particular, as the autumn foliage moves down from the Seoraksan and Odaesan Mountains to lower areas next week, every step taken in Gangwon-do Province will be colored in autumn.

This is KBS News, Lee Cheong-cho.

