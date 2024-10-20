News 9

Samsung's defeat takes Kang Min-ho to Korean Series for the first time in 21-year-career

[Anchor]

In professional baseball playoffs, Samsung defeated LG with 3 wins in the best-of-five series, and will face KIA in the Korean Series.

Veteran catcher Kang Min-ho hit a crucial home run in the fourth game, marking his first appearance in the Korean Series after 21 years in professional baseball.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

The fourth game of the playoffs was also sold out, unfolding in a heated atmosphere, and the match proceeded as a pitchers' duel.

LG's starting pitcher Enns recorded 6 innings without allowing a run, while Samsung's starter Reyes pitched 7 innings without giving up a run, making Kang Min-ho's performance stand out in this crucial game where every point mattered.

His accurate throws caught two attempted base steals, easing the pressure on the pitcher.

In the 8th inning, when the score was still tied at 0-0, it was Kang Min-ho who stepped up.

He hit a massive solo home run off LG pitcher Son Ju-young's fastball, that treveled 129 meters, over the left field wall.

The visiting fans in the third base stands erupted with excitement, and starter Reyes expressed his gratitude to Kang Min-ho.

Even with the Korean Series just around the corner, Kang Min-ho showed his veteran experience by calming pitcher Lim Chang-min.

Ultimately, the game ended with Samsung winning 1-0, and Kang Min-ho, who has played a record 2,369 games in KBO history, will be stepping onto the Korean Series stage for the first time.

[Kang Min-ho/Samsung: "I think it took about 21 years to get here. Now, rather than just reaching the Korean Series, we will do our best as players to win."]

The matchup for the Korean Series is now set between Samsung and KIA, with the two teams set to kick off a showdown to determine the best team of the season in Gwangju the day after tomorrow.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

