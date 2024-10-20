V-League kicks off with re-match of last year's women's season championship rivals
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The V-League of professional volleyball has opened today.
In a season opener that felt like a championship match, Kim Yeon-koung's Heungkuk Life Insurance defeated the defending champion Hyundai Engineering & Construction.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young visited the scene.
[Report]
Volleyball fans welcoming the V-League opener filled the Suwon Gymnasium.
The excitement of fans, armed with uniforms and cheering tools, heated up even before the match began.
As much as it was a face-off between Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Heungkuk Life Insurance, the two teams that competed for last season's championship, the stands were packed with fans for both home and away teams.
[Hwang Mo-ne/Heungkuk Life Insurance Fan: "(Expected score) 3 to 0! Heungkuk Life Insurance fighting! Kim Yeon-koung fighting!"]
[Kang Yul-hee/Hyundai Engineering & Construction Fan: "Since the end of the season, I kept thinking it would be great if the league started quickly. Hyundai Engineering & Construction will win 3 to 0."]
From Hyundai Engineering & Construction's powerful blocking turning the game around, to Kim Yeon-koung's fiery spike attacks heating up the atmosphere again.
The intense exchanges combined with the passionate support from fans made the court feel like a championship decider.
["Wow~!"]
Led by Heungkuk Life Insurance's new foreign player Tutku and veteran Kim Yeon-koung, the team scored 37 points and achieved a 3 to 1 victory over the defending champion Hyundai Engineering & Construction.
[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life Insurance: "(To the fans) I'm always grateful, and even though this was an away game, you made me feel the atmosphere of a home game, which allowed me to play comfortably...."]
In the men's division, Korean Air's Lee Jun scored a personal best of 25 points in a single match, marking a good start in their pursuit for a fifth consecutive season championship victory.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- V-League kicks off with re-match of last year's women's season championship rivals
-
- 입력 2024-10-20 02:01:18
The V-League of professional volleyball has opened today.
In a season opener that felt like a championship match, Kim Yeon-koung's Heungkuk Life Insurance defeated the defending champion Hyundai Engineering & Construction.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young visited the scene.
[Report]
Volleyball fans welcoming the V-League opener filled the Suwon Gymnasium.
The excitement of fans, armed with uniforms and cheering tools, heated up even before the match began.
As much as it was a face-off between Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Heungkuk Life Insurance, the two teams that competed for last season's championship, the stands were packed with fans for both home and away teams.
[Hwang Mo-ne/Heungkuk Life Insurance Fan: "(Expected score) 3 to 0! Heungkuk Life Insurance fighting! Kim Yeon-koung fighting!"]
[Kang Yul-hee/Hyundai Engineering & Construction Fan: "Since the end of the season, I kept thinking it would be great if the league started quickly. Hyundai Engineering & Construction will win 3 to 0."]
From Hyundai Engineering & Construction's powerful blocking turning the game around, to Kim Yeon-koung's fiery spike attacks heating up the atmosphere again.
The intense exchanges combined with the passionate support from fans made the court feel like a championship decider.
["Wow~!"]
Led by Heungkuk Life Insurance's new foreign player Tutku and veteran Kim Yeon-koung, the team scored 37 points and achieved a 3 to 1 victory over the defending champion Hyundai Engineering & Construction.
[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life Insurance: "(To the fans) I'm always grateful, and even though this was an away game, you made me feel the atmosphere of a home game, which allowed me to play comfortably...."]
In the men's division, Korean Air's Lee Jun scored a personal best of 25 points in a single match, marking a good start in their pursuit for a fifth consecutive season championship victory.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
-
-
김화영 기자 hwa0@kbs.co.kr김화영 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.