News 9

V-League kicks off with re-match of last year's women's season championship rivals

입력 2024.10.20 (02:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The V-League of professional volleyball has opened today.

In a season opener that felt like a championship match, Kim Yeon-koung's Heungkuk Life Insurance defeated the defending champion Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young visited the scene.

[Report]

Volleyball fans welcoming the V-League opener filled the Suwon Gymnasium.

The excitement of fans, armed with uniforms and cheering tools, heated up even before the match began.

As much as it was a face-off between Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Heungkuk Life Insurance, the two teams that competed for last season's championship, the stands were packed with fans for both home and away teams.

[Hwang Mo-ne/Heungkuk Life Insurance Fan: "(Expected score) 3 to 0! Heungkuk Life Insurance fighting! Kim Yeon-koung fighting!"]

[Kang Yul-hee/Hyundai Engineering & Construction Fan: "Since the end of the season, I kept thinking it would be great if the league started quickly. Hyundai Engineering & Construction will win 3 to 0."]

From Hyundai Engineering & Construction's powerful blocking turning the game around, to Kim Yeon-koung's fiery spike attacks heating up the atmosphere again.

The intense exchanges combined with the passionate support from fans made the court feel like a championship decider.

["Wow~!"]

Led by Heungkuk Life Insurance's new foreign player Tutku and veteran Kim Yeon-koung, the team scored 37 points and achieved a 3 to 1 victory over the defending champion Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life Insurance: "(To the fans) I'm always grateful, and even though this was an away game, you made me feel the atmosphere of a home game, which allowed me to play comfortably...."]

In the men's division, Korean Air's Lee Jun scored a personal best of 25 points in a single match, marking a good start in their pursuit for a fifth consecutive season championship victory.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • V-League kicks off with re-match of last year's women's season championship rivals
    • 입력 2024-10-20 02:01:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

The V-League of professional volleyball has opened today.

In a season opener that felt like a championship match, Kim Yeon-koung's Heungkuk Life Insurance defeated the defending champion Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young visited the scene.

[Report]

Volleyball fans welcoming the V-League opener filled the Suwon Gymnasium.

The excitement of fans, armed with uniforms and cheering tools, heated up even before the match began.

As much as it was a face-off between Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Heungkuk Life Insurance, the two teams that competed for last season's championship, the stands were packed with fans for both home and away teams.

[Hwang Mo-ne/Heungkuk Life Insurance Fan: "(Expected score) 3 to 0! Heungkuk Life Insurance fighting! Kim Yeon-koung fighting!"]

[Kang Yul-hee/Hyundai Engineering & Construction Fan: "Since the end of the season, I kept thinking it would be great if the league started quickly. Hyundai Engineering & Construction will win 3 to 0."]

From Hyundai Engineering & Construction's powerful blocking turning the game around, to Kim Yeon-koung's fiery spike attacks heating up the atmosphere again.

The intense exchanges combined with the passionate support from fans made the court feel like a championship decider.

["Wow~!"]

Led by Heungkuk Life Insurance's new foreign player Tutku and veteran Kim Yeon-koung, the team scored 37 points and achieved a 3 to 1 victory over the defending champion Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life Insurance: "(To the fans) I'm always grateful, and even though this was an away game, you made me feel the atmosphere of a home game, which allowed me to play comfortably...."]

In the men's division, Korean Air's Lee Jun scored a personal best of 25 points in a single match, marking a good start in their pursuit for a fifth consecutive season championship victory.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북한, 8일 만에 대남 쓰레기 풍선 살포…<br>경기·강원 이동 가능성

북한, 8일 만에 대남 쓰레기 풍선 살포…경기·강원 이동 가능성
‘파병 북한군’ 추정 영상 추가 공개…북한말도 들려

‘파병 북한군’ 추정 영상 추가 공개…북한말도 들려
헤즈볼라 드론 이스라엘 총리 자택 공격…전쟁 격화되나

헤즈볼라 드론 이스라엘 총리 자택 공격…전쟁 격화되나
‘김 여사 특검법’ 놓고<br> 여야 기 싸움 치열

‘김 여사 특검법’ 놓고 여야 기 싸움 치열
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.