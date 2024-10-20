Pro Basketball Opening Game: KCC wins despite Coach Jeon Chang-jin's ejection

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the opening game of the professional basketball season, where it was declared that fouls would generally not be called, KCC's head coach Jeon Chang-jin was ejected after protesting.



Who will be the hero of the opening game victory between KCC and KT?



Reporter Jung Chung-hee has the story.



[Report]



KCC's Burton showcased a dazzling offensive power, dominating the court.



It was as if pressing a button opened the offensive door, as he scored 11 consecutive points alone at the beginning of the second quarter.



However, at the end of the second quarter when KCC was comfortably ahead, there is an occurance.



KCC's attack was blocked, but as no foul was called, Coach Jeon Chang-jin protested strongly.



After receiving two consecutive technical fouls, Coach Jeon was ejected.



This was a symbolic moment showing that both coaches and players need to follow the flow of lenient calls on physical fights under the application of KBL's so-called "hard call".



The atmosphere changed dramatically in Coach Jeon's absence.



KT, led by Hammonds, Huh Hoon, and Ha Yoon-ki, caught up and eventually succeeded in taking the lead 62 to 60 early in the fourth quarter.



However, KCC had Heo Woong.



Heo Woong hit three three-pointers in the crucial moments of the fourth quarter.



Heo Woong made a pivotal play at a critical moment, scoring 18 points.



Burton played for 40 minutes, scoring 40 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and contributing 4 blocks and steals, becoming the key player in the victory.



DB, with their overwhelming height, which is their greatest strength , caught up with Samsung.



Onuaku thrilled the home fans in Wonju with a spectacular dunk that could only be seen in an All-Star game.



This is KBS News, Jung Chung-hee.



