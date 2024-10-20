K League teams' battle against relegation, Hwang Sun-hong makes comeback
Daejeon, led by coach Hwang Sun-hong, has made a comeback by defeating Jeonbuk.
Jeonbuk, who welcomed Daejeon at home, launched a barrage of attacks in the first half.
However, they were unable to find the back of the net.
Instead, they conceded the opening goal to Daejeon's Kim Jun-beom.
Jeonbuk remained anxious as they failed to score until the end of the second half, and was further devastated by another goal from Kim Jun-beom during stoppage time.
Daejeon has climbed to 10th place, while Jeonbuk, the team with the most championship titles in K League history, has dropped another spot to 11th, in the relegation zone.
The bottom team, Incheon, lost 2-1 to Jeju, widening the gap to 5 points behind Jeonbuk in 11th place.
