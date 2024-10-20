K League teams' battle against relegation, Hwang Sun-hong makes comeback

동영상 고정 취소

The K League in professional football has entered the final round, and the competition to avoid relegation to the second division is fierce.



Daejeon, led by coach Hwang Sun-hong, has made a comeback by defeating Jeonbuk.



Jeonbuk, who welcomed Daejeon at home, launched a barrage of attacks in the first half.



However, they were unable to find the back of the net.



Instead, they conceded the opening goal to Daejeon's Kim Jun-beom.



Jeonbuk remained anxious as they failed to score until the end of the second half, and was further devastated by another goal from Kim Jun-beom during stoppage time.



Daejeon has climbed to 10th place, while Jeonbuk, the team with the most championship titles in K League history, has dropped another spot to 11th, in the relegation zone.



The bottom team, Incheon, lost 2-1 to Jeju, widening the gap to 5 points behind Jeonbuk in 11th place.



