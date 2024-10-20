Unreal appearances of Shevchenko, Figo, Henry, Owen heat up Sangam World Cup Stadium

동영상 고정 취소

Henry, Shevchenko, Figo, and Michael Owen, former superstars who dominated the Ballon d'Or, visited the Sangam World Cup Stadium to delight fans.



The reason over 40,000 spectators gathered at the Seoul World Cup Stadium!



It was to see the legendary football icons.



The Ballon d'Or winner Shevchenko was in the spotlight!



The best midfielder of the 90s, Luis Figo, Thierry Henry, and the wonderboy Michael Owen also made appearances.



Didier Drogba's powerful shot!



He is still going strong.



Italy's fantasy star Del Piero's free kick beautifully struck the corner of the goal.



These legendary superstars, who illuminated the World Cup and European stages, will showcase a unique exhibition match tomorrow evening, where the attackers team will face off against the defenders team.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!