Unreal appearances of Shevchenko, Figo, Henry, Owen heat up Sangam World Cup Stadium
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The reason over 40,000 spectators gathered at the Seoul World Cup Stadium!
It was to see the legendary football icons.
The Ballon d'Or winner Shevchenko was in the spotlight!
The best midfielder of the 90s, Luis Figo, Thierry Henry, and the wonderboy Michael Owen also made appearances.
Didier Drogba's powerful shot!
He is still going strong.
Italy's fantasy star Del Piero's free kick beautifully struck the corner of the goal.
These legendary superstars, who illuminated the World Cup and European stages, will showcase a unique exhibition match tomorrow evening, where the attackers team will face off against the defenders team.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Unreal appearances of Shevchenko, Figo, Henry, Owen heat up Sangam World Cup Stadium
-
- 입력 2024-10-20 02:35:52
The reason over 40,000 spectators gathered at the Seoul World Cup Stadium!
It was to see the legendary football icons.
The Ballon d'Or winner Shevchenko was in the spotlight!
The best midfielder of the 90s, Luis Figo, Thierry Henry, and the wonderboy Michael Owen also made appearances.
Didier Drogba's powerful shot!
He is still going strong.
Italy's fantasy star Del Piero's free kick beautifully struck the corner of the goal.
These legendary superstars, who illuminated the World Cup and European stages, will showcase a unique exhibition match tomorrow evening, where the attackers team will face off against the defenders team.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.