More evidence supporting North Korean military deployment to Russia

[Anchor]



Hello everyone?



This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.



More evidence supporting North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia has emerged.



Following the release of a video, a Korean-language questionnaire, presumed to be asking for the uniform sizes of North Korean soldiers, has been made public.



This is reporter Song Rak-kyu.



[Report]



The video released by Ukraine showing North Korean troops receiving Russian military supplies at the Sergiyevsky training center in Russia's Primorsky Krai clearly features North Korean language accents, serving as evidence for the deployment of North Korean troops.



["Don't move forward."]



["Stay close behind."]



The Ukrainian government agency that distributed the video has additionally released a Korean-language questionnaire that is said to have been prepared for the North Korean military.



This questionnaire, which has both Korean and Russian written, asks for information such as uniform sizes.



It also provides guidance on Russian military uniform sizes and their corresponding heights.



Furthermore, there is a section labeled 'Korean size' left blank.



It appears that North Korean soldiers are to fill in their sizes so that Russian military uniforms can be provided accordingly.



["Come out, hey!"]



["Hey! Hey! Hey!"]



However, it is somewhat confusing that both the hat and uniform sizes are being asked for summer wear, considering that the recent local temperatures in Primorsky Krai and the presumed deployment area of Kursk are around 10 degrees Celsius.



The U.S. Secretary of Defense, who attended the G7 defense ministers' meeting, stated that he is verifying related reports, and expressed concern if they are true.



[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "I have seen those reports in the media. I can’t confirm those reports at this point in time. It’s something that we will certainly continue to investigate."



While circumstances suggesting the deployment of North Korean troops are continuously being revealed, both North Korea and Russia remain silent, neither confirming nor denying the reports.



This is Song Rak-kyu reporting from Paris for KBS News.



