Politicians continue to condemn DPRK's troops deployment to Russia

[Anchor]

There have been voices of condemnation in the political arena regarding the DPRK's dispatch of troops.

However, there were subtle differences in opinion.

The People Power Party condemned it as a significant challenge against international law and security order.

The Democratic Party of Korea stated that it should be condemned, but emphasized that Russia should not be made an enemy.

Lee Seung-jae reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party stated that evidence of the DPRK's troop dispatch is becoming clear and defined it as a "significant challenge against international law and security order."

They expressed great concern over the potential rewards the DPRK might gain from the troop dispatch.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If Russia provides key military technologies such as the DPRK's ICBM re-entry technology as a reward for the troop dispatch, this is a very serious matter."]

In particular, they raised the possibility that Russia could assist the DPRK in securing its status as a nuclear power or intervene militarily in case of a crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

The People Power Party said it plans to push for a resolution condemning the DPRK and called for bipartisan cooperation from the opposition parties while urging the government to maintain a thorough security posture.

The Democratic Party of Korea also views the DPRK's support for Russia as a serious issue and believes it should be condemned.

However, the Democratic Party maintains that Russia should not be made an enemy.

[Kim Yoon-deok/Democratic Party Secretary General: "It should not end with condemnation and criticism; we should not make Russia an enemy; we should continue to be flexible in serving the national interest in diplomatic matters..."]

As the Democratic Party's National Security Situation Inspection Committee decided to propose a resolution urging the suspension of the DPRK's troop dispatch on October 18th, it is expected that both ruling and opposition parties will work together to adopt the resolution.

This is KBS News Lee Seung-jae.

