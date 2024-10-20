News 9

Discord between parties ahead of Yoon-Han meeting set for Monday 4:30 PM

입력 2024.10.20 (22:24)

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon will meet tomorrow (Oct. 21st) at 4:30 PM at the Yongsan Presidential Office.

Ahead of this, voices have emerged within the ruling party calling for the party and government to unite.

The Democratic Party has pressured for the acceptance of the special counsel investigation into Mrs. Kim Keon-hee and for fundamental solutions to livelihood issues.

Kim Cheong-yoon reports.

[Report]

A press briefing by the floor leadership was held a day before the meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Representative Han Dong-hoon.

Floor leader Choo Kyung-ho emphasized that tomorrow's meeting should be an opportunity for the party and government to unite.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "I think they will discuss a wide range of issues. I hope that after the meeting, we will see good results that bring our party and government back together."]

Kim Tae-heum, the governor of South Chungcheong Province and a former senior member of the People Power Party, also urged the 'restoration of trust' between the president and the ruling party leader.

He stated on social media, "As the party leader, I need to think about preventing the Democratic Party's legislative abuses and impeachment efforts," adding, "A meeting without a foundation of trust is not a meeting but rather a power struggle or negotiation."

On the other hand, the Democratic Party has pressured for the 'acceptance of the special counsel investigation bill into Mrs. Kim Keon-hee' and for fundamental solutions to livelihood issues.

[Kim Yoon-deok/Democratic Party Secretary General: "I hope that this conversation leads to an actual decision rather than a settlement through apologies or half-hearted gestures..."]

The meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Representative Han is scheduled for tomorrow at 4:30 PM at the Yongsan Presidential Office.

As the opposition party's offensive against the government intensifies and the ruling party struggles to find solutions, there is keen interest in how this meeting will impact the future political landscape.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.

