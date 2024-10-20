Presidential Office urges opposition party cooperation on construction of four SMRs

동영상 고정 취소

The government plans to announce the construction of four small modular reactors (SMRs) by the end of the year, according to the chief of science and technology at the presidential office.



Four SMRs would have an output equivalent to that of one large nuclear power plant.



Lee Hyun-jun's reports.



The 11th The Basic Plan for Power Supply and Demand, to be announced at the end of this year, includes plans to build four small modular reactors (SMRs).



This is comparable to the output of one large nuclear power plant.



This is in preparation for a significant increase in power demand due to the expansion of advanced industries such as artificial intelligence data centers.



In particular, SMRs are assessed to be cheaper and safer than existing large nuclear power plants due to their shorter construction period.



[Park Sang-wook/Chief of Science and Technology at the Presidential Office/KBS 'Sunday Diagnosis Live': "(SMRs) can be a next-generation growth engine and a key export product. This is because SMRs can be completed in factories and shipped out as nuclear power plants."]



However, it is uncertain whether the opposition party will cooperate, as they stand pessimistic about the expansion of nuclear power, .



The Basic Plan for Power Supply and Demand can be finalized with only a reporting procedure, without a parliamentary vote, but related legislation could potentially hinder government policies.



The presidential office has repeatedly urged the opposition party to cooperate.



[Park Sang-wook/Chief of Science and Technology at the Presidential Office/KBS 'Sunday Diagnosis Live': "On such matters (of SMR construction), I believe there should be no division between the ruling and opposition parties."]



The presidential office also announced that the National Bio Commission will be launched as early as the end of next month, following the National Artificial Intelligence Commission.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



