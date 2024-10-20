Strong winds exacerbated damage to flammable makeshift buildings, no casualties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Strong winds made the fire grow this large, but it was also the concentration of buildings built with flammable sandwich panels.



It took more than 7 hours for just the initial fire suppression, but fortunately, thanks to the fire department's response, the flames did not spread to nearby mountains or residential areas.



Kim Tae-hoon adds to the story.



[Report]



The first report of the fire was received at 8:44 AM.



Huge flames and smoke were observed in nearby areas, and over 240 fire reports were received.



The initial response team arrived on the scene in just 6 minutes, but the fire spread rapidly, burning down over 30 nearby factories due to east winds exceeding 5 meters per second.



The fire department created a containment line to the west where the mountains are located, deploying five firefighting helicopters and over 70 vehicles from Incheon, successfully preventing the fire from spreading into the mountains.



[Cho Bo-hyung/Incheon Geomdan Fire Station 119 Disaster Response Division Chief: "The fire expanded as strong winds changed direction in real-time in three different ways. As the wind blew, we focused fire trucks in that direction to prevent it from spreading to the mountains..."]



According to the fire department, most buildings in the area were made of flammable sandwich panels and tent structures, and the dense arrangement of buildings made it difficult for fire trucks to access, which exacerbated the damage.



As a result, it took 7 hours and 18 minutes for initial fire suppression.



It was fortunate that nearby residents evacuated quickly, resulting in no casualties.



[Restaurant owner affected by the fire: "I invested everything I had to open this restaurant, and now my livelihood is in jeopardy. There's nothing left to salvage at the counter."]



Incheon Seo-gu Office issued six disaster text messages urging residents to evacuate, while also controlling roads and preventing hikers from entering the area.



The police and fire department plan to conduct a detailed joint investigation soon to determine the exact cause of the incident.



This is KBS News Kim Tae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!