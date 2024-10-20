Safety precautions needed in case of falling, slipping accidents among montain hikers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Autumn is the season when the most hikers crowd to the mountains.



As a result, various mountain accidents are also on the rise.



Reporter Lee Ja-hyun reports on the situation and prevention methods.



[Report]



In the dark mountains, rescue workers are carrying a woman on a stretcher down a steep mountain path.



She is a woman in her twenties from Sweden who fell three meters after getting lost while climbing Seoraksan Mountain alone.



["Be careful! Watch your step...."]



The woman requested help via SNS to a friend in Sweden, and her friend informed the local 119 in Korea of her location.



Fire authorities found and rescued the woman an hour and a half after their dispatchment.



On October 9th, a man in his sixties was also rescued by a fire helicopter after spending a night in a cave in the mountains after getting lost in Sorki Mountain.



As the number of hikers increases in autumn, mountain accidents are surging as well.



Among the more than 33,000 mountain accidents reported to the fire department in the past three years, 25% occurred in September and October.



The causes vary, including getting lost or slipping.



If an accident occurs in the mountains, the first thing to do is to inform 119 of your exact location.



You can provide your precise location to 119 by looking at the national branch number signs installed on the hiking trails.



Before hiking, it is also essential to check the weather conditions and the exact hiking route to be prepared for any accidents.



[Ji Do-hoon/119 Rescue Team, Cheongju Western Fire Station: "As autumn comes, the days get shorter. It would be healthier hike to start your hike early and return early."]



Especially with the big daily temperature range, it is also important to pack extra clothing to prepare for hypothermia.



This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun.



