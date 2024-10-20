Son Heung-min returns from injury in perfect form, scoring for Spurs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min, who returned from injury, scored a spectacular personal third goal of the season.



His dazzling footwork reminded many of football legend Ronaldo.



Kim Ki-beom reports.



[Report]



In the 15th minute of the second half, Son Heung-min sprinted into the empty space on the left.



In a one-on-one situation with the defender, he skillfully dribbled past and scored a powerful goal against West Ham.



After scoring in his comeback match after 22 days, Son clenched his fist. He claimed his third goal of the season.



With a defender in front of him, he feinted once, twice, and three times before finishing with his left foot.



It was a goal that evoked memories of Brazil's legendary dribbler Ronaldo.



Just like Ronaldo, he feinted three times and caught the defender off guard at the last moment.



In the 10th minute of the second half, Son also contributed to an own goal by the opponent.



The second goal that led to the team's comeback also started from Son.



Hitting the goalpost, Son has returned in perfect form and led the team to a 4-1 victory.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "For me, I'm 32 sadly, but for me every single game is like gold. I want to take it really seriously and I want to take it like my last game of my career."]



Having a hand in all three goals, Son Heung-min was selected as the fan-voted MVP with a 51.9% approval rating.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "(Son Heung-min) is a quality player and he's our team captain. It's great to have him out there again.."]



Returning in an even more perfect form, Son Heung-min will aim for his fourth goal of the season in the Europa League match against Alkmaar on the 25th.



KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



