Making memories in deepening autumn: outdoor waterfall library, various festivals
Today (Oct. 20th), the sky was clear, but the daytime temperature dropped below 20 degrees Celsius, bringing a rather cool breeze.
People sought nourishment for the soul in warm sunlight, and enjoyed foods as they savored the deepening autumn.
Reporter Choi In-young shares the scene.
[Report]
An outdoor library opened in front of a refreshing waterfall.
Choosing a book to read...
["How do you kiss? Give mom a kiss?"]
Precious memories are made with mom and dad.
[An Da-sol & Lee Ji-won/Seoul Gangseo-gu: "I thought it would be a bit cold in the morning, so I looked for a sunny spot... Seeing nature and people being relaxed makes me feel very at ease."]
Reading a book while listening to the sound of the waterfall makes time fly by.
[Im Mi-yeon & Im Su-nam/California, USA: "It's so comforting to know that there is a place like this in the city. I can read books freely here."]
A food market opened under the clear and high autumn sky.
From gizzard shad to shrimp, foods representing autumn are available in one place.
People out for a visit with family and friends enjoyed seasonal foods and savored the autumn.
Tasting and looking around this and that, before long, both hands were full.
[Jung Yong-joo/Seoul Seodaemun-gu: "I come to look around every year, and I buy things like salted pickled shrimp and salted pickled anchovy. I also prepare for kimjang with napa cabbage."]
Enjoying a late autumn picnic with warm ramen.
Gathering with friends in a tent, they share stories and laughter.
With the weather getting quite cool, people's clothings have become thicker.
[Jang Seo-woo & Jang Seo-ah/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "I feel like I won't be able to come out if it gets any colder... (What did you enjoy the most?) Eating our packed lunch in the tent."]
As autumn deepens, it was a day filled with memories to each their own.
This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
