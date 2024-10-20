Making memories in deepening autumn: outdoor waterfall library, various festivals

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Oct. 20th), the sky was clear, but the daytime temperature dropped below 20 degrees Celsius, bringing a rather cool breeze.



People sought nourishment for the soul in warm sunlight, and enjoyed foods as they savored the deepening autumn.



Reporter Choi In-young shares the scene.



[Report]



An outdoor library opened in front of a refreshing waterfall.



Choosing a book to read...



["How do you kiss? Give mom a kiss?"]



Precious memories are made with mom and dad.



[An Da-sol & Lee Ji-won/Seoul Gangseo-gu: "I thought it would be a bit cold in the morning, so I looked for a sunny spot... Seeing nature and people being relaxed makes me feel very at ease."]



Reading a book while listening to the sound of the waterfall makes time fly by.



[Im Mi-yeon & Im Su-nam/California, USA: "It's so comforting to know that there is a place like this in the city. I can read books freely here."]



A food market opened under the clear and high autumn sky.



From gizzard shad to shrimp, foods representing autumn are available in one place.



People out for a visit with family and friends enjoyed seasonal foods and savored the autumn.



Tasting and looking around this and that, before long, both hands were full.



[Jung Yong-joo/Seoul Seodaemun-gu: "I come to look around every year, and I buy things like salted pickled shrimp and salted pickled anchovy. I also prepare for kimjang with napa cabbage."]



Enjoying a late autumn picnic with warm ramen.



Gathering with friends in a tent, they share stories and laughter.



With the weather getting quite cool, people's clothings have become thicker.



[Jang Seo-woo & Jang Seo-ah/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "I feel like I won't be able to come out if it gets any colder... (What did you enjoy the most?) Eating our packed lunch in the tent."]



As autumn deepens, it was a day filled with memories to each their own.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!