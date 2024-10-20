News 9

Making memories in deepening autumn: outdoor waterfall library, various festivals

입력 2024.10.20 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Oct. 20th), the sky was clear, but the daytime temperature dropped below 20 degrees Celsius, bringing a rather cool breeze.

People sought nourishment for the soul in warm sunlight, and enjoyed foods as they savored the deepening autumn.

Reporter Choi In-young shares the scene.

[Report]

An outdoor library opened in front of a refreshing waterfall.

Choosing a book to read...

["How do you kiss? Give mom a kiss?"]

Precious memories are made with mom and dad.

[An Da-sol & Lee Ji-won/Seoul Gangseo-gu: "I thought it would be a bit cold in the morning, so I looked for a sunny spot... Seeing nature and people being relaxed makes me feel very at ease."]

Reading a book while listening to the sound of the waterfall makes time fly by.

[Im Mi-yeon & Im Su-nam/California, USA: "It's so comforting to know that there is a place like this in the city. I can read books freely here."]

A food market opened under the clear and high autumn sky.

From gizzard shad to shrimp, foods representing autumn are available in one place.

People out for a visit with family and friends enjoyed seasonal foods and savored the autumn.

Tasting and looking around this and that, before long, both hands were full.

[Jung Yong-joo/Seoul Seodaemun-gu: "I come to look around every year, and I buy things like salted pickled shrimp and salted pickled anchovy. I also prepare for kimjang with napa cabbage."]

Enjoying a late autumn picnic with warm ramen.

Gathering with friends in a tent, they share stories and laughter.

With the weather getting quite cool, people's clothings have become thicker.

[Jang Seo-woo & Jang Seo-ah/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "I feel like I won't be able to come out if it gets any colder... (What did you enjoy the most?) Eating our packed lunch in the tent."]

As autumn deepens, it was a day filled with memories to each their own.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Making memories in deepening autumn: outdoor waterfall library, various festivals
    • 입력 2024-10-20 23:58:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Oct. 20th), the sky was clear, but the daytime temperature dropped below 20 degrees Celsius, bringing a rather cool breeze.

People sought nourishment for the soul in warm sunlight, and enjoyed foods as they savored the deepening autumn.

Reporter Choi In-young shares the scene.

[Report]

An outdoor library opened in front of a refreshing waterfall.

Choosing a book to read...

["How do you kiss? Give mom a kiss?"]

Precious memories are made with mom and dad.

[An Da-sol & Lee Ji-won/Seoul Gangseo-gu: "I thought it would be a bit cold in the morning, so I looked for a sunny spot... Seeing nature and people being relaxed makes me feel very at ease."]

Reading a book while listening to the sound of the waterfall makes time fly by.

[Im Mi-yeon & Im Su-nam/California, USA: "It's so comforting to know that there is a place like this in the city. I can read books freely here."]

A food market opened under the clear and high autumn sky.

From gizzard shad to shrimp, foods representing autumn are available in one place.

People out for a visit with family and friends enjoyed seasonal foods and savored the autumn.

Tasting and looking around this and that, before long, both hands were full.

[Jung Yong-joo/Seoul Seodaemun-gu: "I come to look around every year, and I buy things like salted pickled shrimp and salted pickled anchovy. I also prepare for kimjang with napa cabbage."]

Enjoying a late autumn picnic with warm ramen.

Gathering with friends in a tent, they share stories and laughter.

With the weather getting quite cool, people's clothings have become thicker.

[Jang Seo-woo & Jang Seo-ah/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "I feel like I won't be able to come out if it gets any colder... (What did you enjoy the most?) Eating our packed lunch in the tent."]

As autumn deepens, it was a day filled with memories to each their own.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

러, 파병 북한군에 한글 설문지…<br>“군복 치수 적으세요”

러, 파병 북한군에 한글 설문지…“군복 치수 적으세요”
‘윤-한 면담’ 앞두고 여야 <br>신경전…“하나 돼야” vs “특검 수용”

‘윤-한 면담’ 앞두고 여야 신경전…“하나 돼야” vs “특검 수용”
대통령실 “소형모듈원자로 4개 건설”…야당 협조 당부

대통령실 “소형모듈원자로 4개 건설”…야당 협조 당부
인천 서구 공장서 큰불…공장 30여 동 태워

인천 서구 공장서 큰불…공장 30여 동 태워
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.