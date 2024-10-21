News 9

Disposable containers everywhere one year into ‘Zero Plastic Zone’ implementation at Hangang Park

[Anchor]

The Seoul city government designated three locations in Hangang Park as zero plastic zones last year to protect the environment, and banned the use of disposable containers in these areas.

What is the situation like now, one year after the implementation?

Reporter Yeo So-yeon visited the site.

[Report]

From this year, Ttukseom Hangang Park has been designated as a 'Zero Plastic Zone.'

Although the entry of disposable containers is prohibited for environmental protection, people using plastic containers can be seen everywhere.

The trash bins are filled with disposable containers, and the return boxes installed to encourage the use of reusable containers for food delivery have become useless.

It is indicated that only reusable containers should be placed in the return boxes, but inside, there is only trash from food that has been eaten and discarded.

[Jung Soo-jin/Seongdong District, Seoul: "I opted my order with disposable items, but if I had known there was a reusable (return box), I would have used the reusable option."]

[Oh So-hyun/ Jungnang District, Seoul & Yoon Hye-ri/ Siheung City, Gyeonggi Province: "(The return box) is not well indicated, and the distance seems inconvenient."]

Since last year, the Seoul city government announced plans to gradually designate Hangang Park as a zero plastic zone to reduce plastic use.

[Lee In-geun/Former Head of Climate and Environment Headquarters, Seoul: "(Sept. of last year) The entry of disposable delivery containers will be banned throughout Hangang Park by 2025, starting with the area around Jamsu Bridge."]

However, very few people are aware of this.

[Heo Soo-jung/ Jungnang District, Seoul: "(I had no idea it was a zero plastic zone.) Since there is trash, it smells a lot, so I think it would be better if there were more return boxes."]

At the time of the announcement of the 'Zero Plastic Zone,' the Seoul city government declared, "We will create a system that can be implemented, not just guidance and promotion," but even merchants are not well informed about the related guidelines.

[Merchant near Jamsu Bridge/voice altered: "I heard there would be regulations, but I don't think I've ever received detailed guidelines."]

[Merchant near Ttukseom/voice altered: "Bringing it (disposable containers) in needs to be sotpped. But it is all brought in just fine... We can't handle it."]

In response, the Seoul city government explained, "The intention was to encourage the use of reusable containers instead of disposable ones at food trucks during events in Hangang Park."

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

