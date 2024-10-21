Israel paints Sinwar cowardly by releasing video of him fleeing with family through tunnel

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Israeli military has released a video showing Hamas leader Sinwar fleeing with his family through a tunnel, labeling him a cowardly commander.



This appears to be an attempt to block efforts to glorify Sinwar.



Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.



[Report]



Hamas leader Sinwar and his family appear in a tunnel.



Sinwar was seen repeatedly moving to and from the tunnel, transporting water, a TV, a mattress, and other items.



Releasing the video, the Israeli military accused Sinwar of cowardice, stating that he fled with his family to a tunnel beneath his home the day before Hamas's surprise attack on October 6 last year.



[Hagari/Israeli military spokesperson: "Sinwar was preoccupied with his survival and that of his family, building his escape route."]



They also released footage of artillery shells being fired at Sinwar and distributed images of corpses in the Gaza Strip.



This seems to be a measure to tarnish the image of Sinwar, a symbolic figure of Hamas, in order to prevent the unification of Hamas.



Contrary to the Israeli military's claims that Sinwar was hiding in a tunnel using hostages and security personnel as shields, there are attempts in parts of the Middle East to portray him as a hero who died valiantly in battle.



[Khamenei/Iran's Supreme Leader (via proxy): "He slapped it (Israel) with wisdom and courage. He left the irreparable blow of October 7 in the history of this region."]



The Israeli military conducted airstrikes today on Hezbollah intelligence units in southern Beirut.



Earlier, Hamas claimed that over 70 people were killed in airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.



Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that U.S. special forces and the drone known as the "Sky Assassin," the MQ-9 Reaper, have assisted in hostage rescues and tracking Hamas leadership since the war began.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.



