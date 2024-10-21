News 9

Israel paints Sinwar cowardly by releasing video of him fleeing with family through tunnel

입력 2024.10.21 (01:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Israeli military has released a video showing Hamas leader Sinwar fleeing with his family through a tunnel, labeling him a cowardly commander.

This appears to be an attempt to block efforts to glorify Sinwar.

Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.

[Report]

Hamas leader Sinwar and his family appear in a tunnel.

Sinwar was seen repeatedly moving to and from the tunnel, transporting water, a TV, a mattress, and other items.

Releasing the video, the Israeli military accused Sinwar of cowardice, stating that he fled with his family to a tunnel beneath his home the day before Hamas's surprise attack on October 6 last year.

[Hagari/Israeli military spokesperson: "Sinwar was preoccupied with his survival and that of his family, building his escape route."]

They also released footage of artillery shells being fired at Sinwar and distributed images of corpses in the Gaza Strip.

This seems to be a measure to tarnish the image of Sinwar, a symbolic figure of Hamas, in order to prevent the unification of Hamas.

Contrary to the Israeli military's claims that Sinwar was hiding in a tunnel using hostages and security personnel as shields, there are attempts in parts of the Middle East to portray him as a hero who died valiantly in battle.

[Khamenei/Iran's Supreme Leader (via proxy): "He slapped it (Israel) with wisdom and courage. He left the irreparable blow of October 7 in the history of this region."]

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes today on Hezbollah intelligence units in southern Beirut.

Earlier, Hamas claimed that over 70 people were killed in airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that U.S. special forces and the drone known as the "Sky Assassin," the MQ-9 Reaper, have assisted in hostage rescues and tracking Hamas leadership since the war began.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel paints Sinwar cowardly by releasing video of him fleeing with family through tunnel
    • 입력 2024-10-21 01:34:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Israeli military has released a video showing Hamas leader Sinwar fleeing with his family through a tunnel, labeling him a cowardly commander.

This appears to be an attempt to block efforts to glorify Sinwar.

Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.

[Report]

Hamas leader Sinwar and his family appear in a tunnel.

Sinwar was seen repeatedly moving to and from the tunnel, transporting water, a TV, a mattress, and other items.

Releasing the video, the Israeli military accused Sinwar of cowardice, stating that he fled with his family to a tunnel beneath his home the day before Hamas's surprise attack on October 6 last year.

[Hagari/Israeli military spokesperson: "Sinwar was preoccupied with his survival and that of his family, building his escape route."]

They also released footage of artillery shells being fired at Sinwar and distributed images of corpses in the Gaza Strip.

This seems to be a measure to tarnish the image of Sinwar, a symbolic figure of Hamas, in order to prevent the unification of Hamas.

Contrary to the Israeli military's claims that Sinwar was hiding in a tunnel using hostages and security personnel as shields, there are attempts in parts of the Middle East to portray him as a hero who died valiantly in battle.

[Khamenei/Iran's Supreme Leader (via proxy): "He slapped it (Israel) with wisdom and courage. He left the irreparable blow of October 7 in the history of this region."]

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes today on Hezbollah intelligence units in southern Beirut.

Earlier, Hamas claimed that over 70 people were killed in airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that U.S. special forces and the drone known as the "Sky Assassin," the MQ-9 Reaper, have assisted in hostage rescues and tracking Hamas leadership since the war began.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

러, 파병 북한군에 한글 설문지…<br>“군복 치수 적으세요”

러, 파병 북한군에 한글 설문지…“군복 치수 적으세요”
‘윤-한 면담’ 앞두고 여야 <br>신경전…“하나 돼야” vs “특검 수용”

‘윤-한 면담’ 앞두고 여야 신경전…“하나 돼야” vs “특검 수용”
대통령실 “소형모듈원자로 4개 건설”…야당 협조 당부

대통령실 “소형모듈원자로 4개 건설”…야당 협조 당부
인천 서구 공장서 큰불…공장 30여 동 태워

인천 서구 공장서 큰불…공장 30여 동 태워
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.