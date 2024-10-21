New German national broadcaster radio program features K-pop and Korean culture

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the popularity of K-pop, a new K-pop radio program has been established on German public broadcasting.



It is said that the program will introduce not only music but also various aspects of Korean culture.



Berlin correspondent Jo Bit-na has covered the first live broadcast.



[Report]



["Fritz with Justin Timpe, 'The Best Music K-pop.'"]



The program starts with an announcement in Korean.



["Blink and ARMY, Seventeen fans, please gather!"]



Familiar Korean music from BLACKPINK, NewJeans, and PSY follows.



The host interacts with listeners in real-time, sharing stories about Korea.



This is the 'Best Music K-pop' program, newly scheduled as a part of the German national broadcaster RBB's radio music channel.



It can be listened to live on the internet and mobile apps, and replays are available on the public broadcaster ARD.



The production team members are long-time K-pop fans.



They have been planning a K-pop specialized program for about four years.



[Vincent Mimo/K-pop Program Sound Engineer: "We have a community made up of K-pop fans. We have been saying that we need to do something. Now that work has been realized."]



As interest in K-pop in Germany leads to further interest in Korea, the production team hopes it will become a gathering place to share various aspects of Korean culture.



[Justin Timpe/German RBB K-pop Program Host: "It will be a community meeting place for all K-pop fans in Germany and those who want to know more. We will inform about everything related to Korean culture."]



This is the first time a specialized K-pop program has been created on German broadcasting.



It will be broadcast live for two hours every other Monday.



This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.



