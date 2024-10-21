News 9

New German national broadcaster radio program features K-pop and Korean culture

입력 2024.10.21 (01:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

With the popularity of K-pop, a new K-pop radio program has been established on German public broadcasting.

It is said that the program will introduce not only music but also various aspects of Korean culture.

Berlin correspondent Jo Bit-na has covered the first live broadcast.

[Report]

["Fritz with Justin Timpe, 'The Best Music K-pop.'"]

The program starts with an announcement in Korean.

["Blink and ARMY, Seventeen fans, please gather!"]

Familiar Korean music from BLACKPINK, NewJeans, and PSY follows.

The host interacts with listeners in real-time, sharing stories about Korea.

This is the 'Best Music K-pop' program, newly scheduled as a part of the German national broadcaster RBB's radio music channel.

It can be listened to live on the internet and mobile apps, and replays are available on the public broadcaster ARD.

The production team members are long-time K-pop fans.

They have been planning a K-pop specialized program for about four years.

[Vincent Mimo/K-pop Program Sound Engineer: "We have a community made up of K-pop fans. We have been saying that we need to do something. Now that work has been realized."]

As interest in K-pop in Germany leads to further interest in Korea, the production team hopes it will become a gathering place to share various aspects of Korean culture.

[Justin Timpe/German RBB K-pop Program Host: "It will be a community meeting place for all K-pop fans in Germany and those who want to know more. We will inform about everything related to Korean culture."]

This is the first time a specialized K-pop program has been created on German broadcasting.

It will be broadcast live for two hours every other Monday.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • New German national broadcaster radio program features K-pop and Korean culture
    • 입력 2024-10-21 01:34:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

With the popularity of K-pop, a new K-pop radio program has been established on German public broadcasting.

It is said that the program will introduce not only music but also various aspects of Korean culture.

Berlin correspondent Jo Bit-na has covered the first live broadcast.

[Report]

["Fritz with Justin Timpe, 'The Best Music K-pop.'"]

The program starts with an announcement in Korean.

["Blink and ARMY, Seventeen fans, please gather!"]

Familiar Korean music from BLACKPINK, NewJeans, and PSY follows.

The host interacts with listeners in real-time, sharing stories about Korea.

This is the 'Best Music K-pop' program, newly scheduled as a part of the German national broadcaster RBB's radio music channel.

It can be listened to live on the internet and mobile apps, and replays are available on the public broadcaster ARD.

The production team members are long-time K-pop fans.

They have been planning a K-pop specialized program for about four years.

[Vincent Mimo/K-pop Program Sound Engineer: "We have a community made up of K-pop fans. We have been saying that we need to do something. Now that work has been realized."]

As interest in K-pop in Germany leads to further interest in Korea, the production team hopes it will become a gathering place to share various aspects of Korean culture.

[Justin Timpe/German RBB K-pop Program Host: "It will be a community meeting place for all K-pop fans in Germany and those who want to know more. We will inform about everything related to Korean culture."]

This is the first time a specialized K-pop program has been created on German broadcasting.

It will be broadcast live for two hours every other Monday.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

러, 파병 북한군에 한글 설문지…<br>“군복 치수 적으세요”

러, 파병 북한군에 한글 설문지…“군복 치수 적으세요”
‘윤-한 면담’ 앞두고 여야 <br>신경전…“하나 돼야” vs “특검 수용”

‘윤-한 면담’ 앞두고 여야 신경전…“하나 돼야” vs “특검 수용”
대통령실 “소형모듈원자로 4개 건설”…야당 협조 당부

대통령실 “소형모듈원자로 4개 건설”…야당 협조 당부
인천 서구 공장서 큰불…공장 30여 동 태워

인천 서구 공장서 큰불…공장 30여 동 태워
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.