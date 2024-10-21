News 9

Tigers vs. Lions in 31 years as Samsung hopes to break KIA's record of never losing the Korean Series

입력 2024.10.21 (01:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The top and most rivalrous teams in professional baseball, KIA and Samsung, have met in the Korean Series for the first time in 31 years.

It's a showdown between the Samsung Tigers and the KIA Lions, the tiger and the lion.

With the first game tomorrow, the verbal sparring between the two teams is intense.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Both teams at the media day expressed the same belief that it would take all five games for the series to end, but opinions were divided on whether the winner would be the tiger or the lion.

[Lee Beom-ho/KIA Manager: "These days, if you go to the zoo, most of the time the tiger is in charge...."]

[Park Jin-man/Samsung Manager: "I guess you haven't been to a theme park. The lion always seems to be on top."]

The last Korean Series between these two fierce rivals was marked by intense fan incidents, including a bus arson case.

KIA has won every time they reached the Korean Series, inlcuding their triumphs in the two teams' last three encounters, but Samsung is confident they can break that jinx this time.

[Kang Min-ho/Samsung: "(Choi Hyung-woo) said that KIA has never lost after reaching the Korean Series. I told him, 'Records are meant to be broken.'"]

In response, KIA's Kim Do-young, who is a strong candidate for the regular season MVP, hinted at his aspirations for the Korean Series MVP.

[Kim Do-young/KIA: "I believe that if I just do my part, opportunities will come, and if I have star quality, I think I might receive all the MVPs this year."]

Samsung is at a disadvantage with Gu Ja-wook injured and both Conner and Oh Seung-hwan absent, but the outcome of a short series is unpredictable.

For the critical first game, KIA has announced Nail as their starting pitcher, while Samsung will start Won Tae-in.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tigers vs. Lions in 31 years as Samsung hopes to break KIA's record of never losing the Korean Series
    • 입력 2024-10-21 01:34:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

The top and most rivalrous teams in professional baseball, KIA and Samsung, have met in the Korean Series for the first time in 31 years.

It's a showdown between the Samsung Tigers and the KIA Lions, the tiger and the lion.

With the first game tomorrow, the verbal sparring between the two teams is intense.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Both teams at the media day expressed the same belief that it would take all five games for the series to end, but opinions were divided on whether the winner would be the tiger or the lion.

[Lee Beom-ho/KIA Manager: "These days, if you go to the zoo, most of the time the tiger is in charge...."]

[Park Jin-man/Samsung Manager: "I guess you haven't been to a theme park. The lion always seems to be on top."]

The last Korean Series between these two fierce rivals was marked by intense fan incidents, including a bus arson case.

KIA has won every time they reached the Korean Series, inlcuding their triumphs in the two teams' last three encounters, but Samsung is confident they can break that jinx this time.

[Kang Min-ho/Samsung: "(Choi Hyung-woo) said that KIA has never lost after reaching the Korean Series. I told him, 'Records are meant to be broken.'"]

In response, KIA's Kim Do-young, who is a strong candidate for the regular season MVP, hinted at his aspirations for the Korean Series MVP.

[Kim Do-young/KIA: "I believe that if I just do my part, opportunities will come, and if I have star quality, I think I might receive all the MVPs this year."]

Samsung is at a disadvantage with Gu Ja-wook injured and both Conner and Oh Seung-hwan absent, but the outcome of a short series is unpredictable.

For the critical first game, KIA has announced Nail as their starting pitcher, while Samsung will start Won Tae-in.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

러, 파병 북한군에 한글 설문지…<br>“군복 치수 적으세요”

러, 파병 북한군에 한글 설문지…“군복 치수 적으세요”
‘윤-한 면담’ 앞두고 여야 <br>신경전…“하나 돼야” vs “특검 수용”

‘윤-한 면담’ 앞두고 여야 신경전…“하나 돼야” vs “특검 수용”
대통령실 “소형모듈원자로 4개 건설”…야당 협조 당부

대통령실 “소형모듈원자로 4개 건설”…야당 협조 당부
인천 서구 공장서 큰불…공장 30여 동 태워

인천 서구 공장서 큰불…공장 30여 동 태워
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.