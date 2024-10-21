SK Knights win opening game 95-71 with lightning-fast basketball

동영상 고정 취소

The professional basketball team SK won their opening game with lightning-fast basketball.



SK achieved an impressive 19 fast breaks, securing a significant victory over JungKwanJang.



JungKwanJang's defense was helpless against SK's running game.



SK successfully executed a total of 19 fast breaks.



Dominating JungKwanJang with strong defense and fast breaks, SK won indisputably with a score of 95 to 71.



Oh Jae-hyun had an outstanding performance with 5 steals, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 16 points.



Sono's Lee Jeong-hyun became the key player in the one-man show victory over Mobis with an incredible 43 points.



In professional volleyball, the strong championship contender Hyundai Capital narrowly defeated Woori Card.



After winning the first two sets, Hyundai Capital lost the next two sets but triumphed in the fifth set with Leo's brilliant performance, winning 3 to 2.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!