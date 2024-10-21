News 9

SK Knights win opening game 95-71 with lightning-fast basketball

입력 2024.10.21 (01:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

The professional basketball team SK won their opening game with lightning-fast basketball.

SK achieved an impressive 19 fast breaks, securing a significant victory over JungKwanJang.

JungKwanJang's defense was helpless against SK's running game.

SK successfully executed a total of 19 fast breaks.

Dominating JungKwanJang with strong defense and fast breaks, SK won indisputably with a score of 95 to 71.

Oh Jae-hyun had an outstanding performance with 5 steals, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 16 points.

Sono's Lee Jeong-hyun became the key player in the one-man show victory over Mobis with an incredible 43 points.

In professional volleyball, the strong championship contender Hyundai Capital narrowly defeated Woori Card.

After winning the first two sets, Hyundai Capital lost the next two sets but triumphed in the fifth set with Leo's brilliant performance, winning 3 to 2.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SK Knights win opening game 95-71 with lightning-fast basketball
    • 입력 2024-10-21 01:34:34
    News 9
The professional basketball team SK won their opening game with lightning-fast basketball.

SK achieved an impressive 19 fast breaks, securing a significant victory over JungKwanJang.

JungKwanJang's defense was helpless against SK's running game.

SK successfully executed a total of 19 fast breaks.

Dominating JungKwanJang with strong defense and fast breaks, SK won indisputably with a score of 95 to 71.

Oh Jae-hyun had an outstanding performance with 5 steals, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 16 points.

Sono's Lee Jeong-hyun became the key player in the one-man show victory over Mobis with an incredible 43 points.

In professional volleyball, the strong championship contender Hyundai Capital narrowly defeated Woori Card.

After winning the first two sets, Hyundai Capital lost the next two sets but triumphed in the fifth set with Leo's brilliant performance, winning 3 to 2.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

러, 파병 북한군에 한글 설문지…<br>“군복 치수 적으세요”

러, 파병 북한군에 한글 설문지…“군복 치수 적으세요”
‘윤-한 면담’ 앞두고 여야 <br>신경전…“하나 돼야” vs “특검 수용”

‘윤-한 면담’ 앞두고 여야 신경전…“하나 돼야” vs “특검 수용”
대통령실 “소형모듈원자로 4개 건설”…야당 협조 당부

대통령실 “소형모듈원자로 4개 건설”…야당 협조 당부
인천 서구 공장서 큰불…공장 30여 동 태워

인천 서구 공장서 큰불…공장 30여 동 태워
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.